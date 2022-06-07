Fans Can’t Get Over Kym Herjavec’s Daughter Haven in New Family Photo

Robert Herjavec and his wife Kym Herjavec (nee Johnson) were paired together on season 20 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Robert, best known for his role on “Shark Tank” was eliminated week 8, but he carried on a relationship with Kym and the two ended up getting engaged.

Flash forward to 2022, and Robert and Kym are parents to 4-year-old twins Hudson and Haven. Robert isn’t super active on social media, but Kym often shares posts of her kids with her nearly 300,000 Instagram followers.

On May 29, 2022, the mom of two shared a shot from a professional photoshoot that the Herjavec family did. The pictures, taken by photographer Charlie Nunn had a focus on the family’s two dogs, Lola and Trixie. Nunn is a celebrity pet photographer, according to his Instagram bio.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Herjavec’s Dressed in Color Scheme to Match the Dogs

The photos that Kym shared on Instagram (some on her Instagram Stories) featured everyone wearing the same colors. The inspiration? Lola and Trixie of course. Lola is all white with a button black nose while Trixie is typical German Shepard colors — a mix of black and brown.

Both Hudson and Haven were dressed in all white. Hudson wore a white button down with a pair of white slacks and white sneakers while Haven wore a white dress with a tulle skirt and a pair of white sandals with ruffled socks.

Haven looked very serious as she stood with one hand on her hip and gave the camera a glare. Meanwhile, Hudson gave the camera a little smile as he held the hands of both of his parents.

Robert was in a pair of dark khaki slacks and a black zip down while Kym wore a pair of denim jeans and a white blouse that she tied at her waist.

“Our babies ! So special to be photographed by @charlienunnphotography,” Kym captioned the photo.

Fans Commented on Haven’s Pose & Think the Twins Are Just Adorable

The professional photo that Kym shared on her Instagram account received tons of positive feedback and sweet messages from colleagues and fans alike.

People seem to love seeing photos of Hudson and Haven and can’t help but notice that the kids are growing up so fast.

Kym’s former DWTS co-star Peta Murgatroyd stopped by the comments section to leave a string of red heart emoji.

“Haven is cracking me up in this pic!!! Watch out, world!!!!” one person commented. Kym responded that Haven was “modeling.” The former DWTS pro responded to someone else’s comment about Haven and admitted that her 4-year-old was “giving it!”

“So much sass in your sweet girl, and mini Robert already looks like the CEO of the world,” another person wrote.

“She definitely has the ‘magnum’ face going on! Working that modeling at a young age!!!! What a cute picture,” a third comment read.

“How blessed are you all ~ such an absolutely beautiful precious family. I wish you all only the very best in life, as you both so deserve,” someone else said.

