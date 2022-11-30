Did Kym & Robert Herjavec Welcome Another Set of Twins?

Kym Herjavec and her husband Robert Herjavec welcomed twins Hudson and Haven in 2018.

Fans of the couple, who met on “Dancing With the Stars,” have enjoyed watching the twins grow up, as both Kym and Robert have shared photos and videos of their kids on social media over the past few years.

The Herjavecs shared several special memories from their summer abroad, as they took the twins to Croatia to visit with Robert’s family. More recently, the twins were in New York City for Thanksgiving, seeing the sights and stopping in to Radio City Music Hall to see The Rockettes.

On November 26, 2022, Robert shared a new post on Instagram ahead of the World Cup game and the twins in the photos had several fans wondering if the Herjavecs had added to their brood.

Here’s what you need to know:

Robert Shared Old Photos of the Twins

Fans were left very confused when Robert shared new photos to his Instagram account leading people to believe that there is another set of twins in the family.

“I don’t know who I’m cheering for but the babies seem to have made up their minds!” Robert captioned his post.

Fans started commenting on Robert’s post almost instantly, many wondering if he and Kym had welcomed two more little ones.

“Did they have another set of twins? I missed that,” one person asked.

“Did you and Kim have new babies? Why do I feel I missed something,” someone else wondered.

“Who is this baby? Did they have another baby??” a third comment read.

“Wait a minute! Where did these babies come from,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

As it turns out, however, the pictures are actually of Hudson and Haven when they were little. Kym first shared the pic of Haven on July 15, 2018.

“Go BIG or go home ! Let’s go Croatia,” she captioned her post at the time.

Kym Said She & Robert ‘Missed the Boat’ When It Comes to Having More Kids

Kym and Robert shared news of their pregnancy in 2017. Just before her due date, Kym talked to People magazine about her IVF journey.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. It really is a miracle,” she told the outlet. “We’re just excited to meet them. It’s such an amazing blessing,” she added.

When the twins turned 2, Kym seemed open to the idea of having more children.

“I would love to have more kids,” Kym told Us Weekly in 2020. A few months later, however, Kym appeared on The Morning Show and said that she and her husband “missed the boat” on adding to their family.

“If we were younger, definitely, but I think we have missed that boat,” Kym said, according to the Daily Mail. “But we’re not going to have any more kids even though we would probably like to,” she added.

Robert has three grown children from his first marriage to Diane Plese.

