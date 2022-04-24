PHOTOS: Kym Herjavec Shares Twins Hudson & Haven’s 4th Birthday Pics

Kym Herjavec had double the birthday fun with her kids, Hudson Robert and Haven Mae.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer and her husband, “Shark Tank” millionaire Robert Herjavec — whom she met on the 20th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition – recently celebrated their twins’ fourth birthday.

Kym welcomed her twin babies just one minute apart on April 23, 2018. At the time, the new mom posted to Instagram to share the news with fans.

“Never thought my heart could feel so full,” she wrote at the time, per Us Weekly. “We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7:44 am and 7:45 am 4/23/18.”

Kym Herjavec Posted a Tribute to Hudson & Haven With a New Photo On Their 4th Birthday

In an Instagram slideshow posted on the twins’ birthday, Kym shared a series of black and white photos, starting with a look back at them as newborns. A second pic showed Kym and Robert in the hospital just after she delivered the babies. A third photo featured the family at home when the babies were little, and there were also solo shots of each child.

A final photo showed Hudson and Haven today, celebrating their fourth birthday milestone in full color. The twins wore matching “Happy Birthday” hats as they posed side by side in the adorable pic. In the birthday photo, Hudson looked up and away from the camera as his sister rested her hand on his shoulder and made a sweet and sassy pose while holding a stuffed bunny.

“4 years ago you changed our world Happy Birthday my angel babies,” Kym captioned the post.

Hudson & Haven Celebrated Early at the Museum of Ice Cream

The birthday celebrations started early for the Herjavec twins. Earlier in the week, Kym shared Instagram photos of a trip to the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City. The mom of two posted photos of her kids eating treats and posing at the famous ice cream themed attraction, as well as the two playing in a pit filled with oversized pink sprinkles.

“Birthday celebrations have begun,” Kym captioned the slideshow. “#birthdayweek @museumoficecream.”

“Your beautiful babies are growing up Happy B-Day,” one fan commented.

“Four? Beautiful kids … beautiful age …..” another wrote.

“Adorable twins – just precious!!” another fan chimed in.

When the twins were about to turn two back in 2020, Kym talked to Hollywood Life about how her children have “very different personalities.”

“Haven, our little girl, is the boss,” she revealed at the time. “And Hudson, he’s just the happiest little kid. He just adores his sister and loves her.”

It’s unclear if the Herjavecs threw a party for their twins for birthday No. 4 or if they opted to have a quiet celebration at home, but they have celebrated with parties in the past. For the twins’ second birthday back in 2020, Kym teased an Australian-themed celebration “to honor the wildlife.”

“We’ll have little stuffed kangaroos and koalas we can give out to all the kids,” she said at the time.

