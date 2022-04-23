Bindi Irwin Shares ‘Precious’ Photo of Daughter Walking

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child together in March 2021. The couple announced the arrival of Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on Instagram.

“Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed,” Irwin captioned a family photo.

The “Dancing With the Stars” champ often shares photos of her daughter on social media. Irwin and Powell spend a lot of time with Grace at the Australia Zoo, where Irwin continues to foster her conservationist efforts. On April 23, 2022, Irwin shared a new photo of her daughter, who is practicing her walking skills.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Were Overjoyed to See Baby Grace

For many fans, it’s hard to believe that Irwin is a mom of a 1-year-old. The baby is growing up quickly, and has been hitting all of her milestones, including starting to walk.

“Evenings @australiazoo with my little love,” Irwin captioned the photo of her holding her daughters hand while standing in what appears to be a restaurant or cafeteria of sorts.

Irwin received a great deal of positive feedback, support, and love from fans, all of whom seem to really enjoy watching baby Grace grow.

“Such a sweet photo of you both! Wonderful making memories & joyful moments! So cute Grace Warrior,” one person commented on Irwin’s post.

“Oh my gosh her first moves,” another fan said.

“Bindi you look great and I adore your kimono. Grace as always looks so happy and beautiful,” a third person wrote.

“Your sweet Grace is the most precious & pure ray of love & such an extension of the love your sweet dad had for you & your family,” a fourth comment read.

Irwin Is Sharing Her Love for Animals With Her Daughter

Ever since Grace was very young, Irwin has been sure to include her on trips to the zoo. As Grace has gotten older, she has gotten up close and personal with some of the animals that are near and dear to her mom’s heart.

For example, on April 18, 2022, Irwin shared some photos from a recent trip to the zoo where the youngster came face-to-face with a bird that was rescued by the Irwin family two decades ago.

“These photographs brought me to tears. Grace spending time with sweet Occa who we rescued over 20 years ago. Every time he talks to her, she beams with happiness,” Irwin captioned the post.

She shared a photo of her late father, Steve Irwin, with Occa, and a photo of herself as a child with Occa on her arm.

