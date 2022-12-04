Robert & Kym Herjavec Share New Snaps From New York City

Robert and Kym Herjavec brought their twins to New York City for the Thanksgiving holiday, taking in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade before heading to Radio City Music Hall to see the Christmas Spectacular.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared a few photos and videos from the family’s trip to the Big Apple, and the kids, Hudson and Haven, 4, appeared to be having a great time.

The family kicked off their weekend festivities with a great view of the Thanksgiving parade, as the large balloons, marching bands, and performers walked through the streets of Manhattan.

“This parade is amazing,” Robert Herjavec captioned a video of a huge Bluely balloon making its way down the street. Taking their kids to see The Rockettes two days later was another special experience for the family.

Haven Was More Interested in The Rockettes Than Hudson Was

Kym Herjavec shared a photo of her husband walking with the twins on their way to Radio City Music Hall. Hudson was dressed in a pair of navy blue slacks and wore a green velvet coat as he appeared to be pointing at something up ahead. Meanwhile, Haven was in a red dress coat with a matching red hat, her blond hair cascading down her back.

Once inside Radio City Music hall, the kids had a lot to take in. Kym Herjavec shared a photo of Haven on her Instagram Stories before the show. The 4-year-old looked completely mesmerized by her surroundings, while Hudson appeared a little bit under-enthused. Once dad got some popcorn, however, Hudson was far more into the overall experience.

The Rockettes perform in the Christmas Spectacular each year. The show runs about 90 minutes, and tickets can cost anywhere from $50 for a weeknight show, to more than $600 for a primetime weekend show.

Fans Loved Seeing Hudson & Haven Making New Memories in NYC

Seeing The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall is an annual tradition for some people, especially those who live in the Big Apple. For others, however, it’s a once in a lifetime experience. For Kym Herjavec, the performance is extra special, given her love and passion for all things dance. Being able to share this with her little ones was undoubtedly a memory that she will keep forever.

Fans took to the comments section on Kym Herjavec’s Instagram post, so happy that she got to see The Rockettes and share the moments with her kids.

“Just went Wednesday. It was fantastic! The children will remember these moments for a life time,” one person wrote.

“You look like a beautiful and happy family and its [sic] wonderful to be able to share everything with your beautiful children,” someone else said.

“What wonderful memories are made for your family Kim!!!!! Happy holidays to you and your loved ones,” a third Instagram user added.

“Omg ! Adorable, I will buy the little hat and coat for our granddaughter when you’re done lol ! It’s adorable and you are such a sweet family,” read a fourth comment.

