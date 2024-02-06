Kym Herjavec Shares Exciting Career News on Social Media

Retired “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Herjavec is starring in a new Lifetime movie.

On February 1, 2024, Herjavec shared that she worked alongside Denise Richards, NeNe Leakes, and Melyssa Ford in “Hunted Housewives.”

“So excited to share this! We had the best time filming this move #huntedhousewives for @lifetimetv and i hope you have as much fun watching us survive being hunted,” Herjavec captioned an Instagram post.

According to the movie’s summary posted on IMDb, the storyline follows “four housewives [who] plan a weekend getaway, but end up stranded in the wilderness.”

“Hunted Housewives” will be air on Lifetime on March 9, 2024, at 8 p.m. EST.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kym Herjavec Received Love & Support From Her DWTS Family

Just after posting about the “Hunted Housewives” movie, Herjavec received a great deal of feedback from some of her “Dancing With the Stars” family members as well as her fans.

“Kymmmmmmm yes!!!!!!!!!!!!” longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sasha Farber commented on one of Herjavec’s posts about the movie. Meanwhile, former pro Keo Motsepe dropped by another post to leave a string of red heart emoji.

“Kym I can’t wait to see you in this movie on March 9th! Thanks for sharing,” one Instagram user wrote.

“This is AHHHHH-MAZING!!!! Can’t wait to see it!!!!” someone else commented on another post.

“This is going to be great, can’t wait to watch,” a third comment read.

Kym Herjavec Is Also Set to Star in Her Own Cabaret Show

Herjavec was on “Dancing With the Stars” for a total of 15 seasons and won Mirrorball Trophies with Donny Osmond and Hines Ward. She met her husband, Robert Herjavec, on season 20 and then decided to take a few years off. Though she returned to the series for season 24, she parted ways with the show after being eliminated.

In the time since, Kym Herjavec has been focused on raising her twins, Hudson and Haven, 5. She’s been busy traveling the world with her babies and with her “Shark Tank” star husband. In recent months, she’s been getting back into the entertainment world.

For example, back in October, Kym Herjavec joined some other ballroom pros for a choreographed performance to honor Len Goodman on “Dancing With the Stars.”

In addition to filming a movie, Kym Herjavec has also been rehearsing for her very own cabaret show.

“Working with the incredible @thetoddschroeder on my very first cabaret show! Feels so amazing being creative again ! I have always loved to sing but I have always been to self conscious to sing in front of anyone! I will never be @tinaarena ( my fave ) but I’ll bring the razzle dazzle , feathers , fun stories, tambourines and maracas. I’m so excited about this next adventure… Stay tuned,” Kym Herjavec captioned an Instagram post on October 5, 2023.

“I am lucky enough to be working with my old vocal coach, not old, we’ve known each other for a very long time, I mean,” Kym Herjavec said on her Instagram Stories. It’s unknown when the cabaret will take place.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Details ‘Scary’ Tour Bus Accident