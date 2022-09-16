Kym Herjavec Shares Adorable Pic of Twins Hudson & Haven Starting School

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Kym Johnson Herjavec is “very proud” of twins Hudson and Haven starting pre-Kindergarten and she shared a photo of their first day of school on Instagram that fans are losing it about.

Johnson-Herjavec Shared What the Twins Want to be When they Grow Up

The photo that Herjavec posted to Instagram shows Hudson and Haven, who turned 4 years old in April 2022, walking together on their first day of pre-Kingergarten and also shared what they want to be when they grow up.

The professional dancer wrote:

And there they go! How are my babies in Pre K. One Day, Haven wants to be a Dr Unicorn Vet and Hudson wants to be Batman! Admirable goals I’m very proud of 🦄🦇🌈💕❤️🧡💛.

The kids recently got to go on a Croatian vacation with their parents, who met on “Dancing With the Stars.” Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec were partners on season 20 in the spring of 2015, placing sixth. They fell in love during the season and got engaged in February 2016 and were married that same summer. In April 2018, they welcomed the twins.

On Father’s Day 2022, the Herjavec family was vacationing in Capri and Kym posted a sweet tribute to Robert on Instagram, writing, “Happy Father’s Day @robertherjavec H&H are so lucky to have you as their Daddy, You make every day an adventure and you never miss a moment ( I don’t know how you do it) we love you more than anything and I’m so lucky to go through life raising our beautiful kids with you 💕.”

In addition to the kids starting school this fall, their mom has been busy filming a new special for “Dancing With the Stars’ tied to its move to Disney Plus. The special is called “The Pros Most Memorable Dances” and it is out now on Disney Plus.

“It’s time! Stream the #disneyplusapp and watch the ‘Pros Most Memorable Dances’ Now!” wrote Herjavec on Instagram. “It was impossible to pick from so many incredible dances over the years but so fun dancing down memory lane 💃 🕺 @dancingwiththestars.”

Herjavec’s Fans Are Losing It Over the Cuteness

Herjavec’s followers love getting to see how the twins are doing and they are smitten over this latest post about Hudson and Haven starting school because it is “so adorable.”

“They are so adorable ❤️❤️❤️” wrote one fan.

“So sweet, I hope they’re in the same class and can look out for each other 😍❤️,” wrote another fan.

“Omg! How is that possible! Wishing them the most fun year ever!” wrote a third fan.

A lot of fans can’t believe how fast the time has gone, with one fan writing, “But they were just born yesterday!”

Another fan added, “Time never stops and life passes by so incredibly fast. Take time to cherish every moment with your children and at the same time take a few hours to enjoy the peace and quiet you have.”

“Haven and Hudson are the sweetest pair! Can’t believe they are already going to Pre K!” wrote a third fan.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: Some Fans Vow to Boycott ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Over Gleb Savchenko & Shangela