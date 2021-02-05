DWTS Alums To Fight Each Other in Celebrity Boxing Match

Dancing With the Stars alums and reality stars Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter have signed on to participate in a celebrity boxing match this summer at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, reports TMZ.

Here’s what you need to know about the two celebs before they step inside the squared circle.

They’re Taking It Seriously

Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman told TMZ that the two men will face off on June 12 in a three-round bout and they are already in training because they’re taking it seriously.

“It’s gonna be a war. It’s gonna be a knockout, there’s no doubt because it’s only three one-and-a-half-minute rounds. That’s the legal rules of Celebrity Boxing. I have my own rules and regulations … it’s gonna be a war, no doubt,” said Feldman.

He added that when they lined up Odom, “a lot of people got in touch” with them to face off with the former NBA player and ultimately they chose Carter.

“They’re gonna get it on. We really thought about who it was … It’s gonna be a showdown, man. They’re both fighters. Aaron has boxing experience. Lamar’s an athlete. It just has potential to be one of the biggest celebrity fights of all time,” said Feldman.

Feldman also revealed that Odom is training with Xavier Biggs in Atlanta, who is the same man who trains comedian Kevin Hart. Hart used boxing as part of his rehabilitation after the terrible car accident he was in in 2019.

“Well, after seeing [Odom] training, he was training down there with the same guy that trains Kevin Hart, Xavier Biggs in Atlanta, and he was training good his first day. I was there the first day and he’s been consistent with it, so I’m really excited about it. He’s really into redemption and his comeback is gonna be phenomenal, and same with Aaron Carter,” said Feldman.

Carter added in his own video, “I just wanted to tell y’all I’m really excited to be fighting Lamar Odom. This is a crazy match-up, I mean, it’s like David and Goliath. He’s 6’7 and I’m 6’1, so it’s gonna be kind of crazy. I’m really looking forward to this fight. … I grew up street fighting and I’m really looking forward to this match. My dad always said, ‘The bigger they are, the harder they fall,’ so Lamar, I’ll see you there, bro.”

Someone might want to tell Carter that Odom is actually closer to 6’11”.

Both Men Have Had Their Struggles

Odom, who was married to Khloe Kardashian for seven years and starred on two shows Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Khloe & Lamar with her, was hospitalized in October 2015 after suffering several heart attacks and strokes following prolonged drug use. He eventually recovered and entered rehab, telling US Weekly in an interview that his daughter gave him the ultimatum about it.

“This last time I checked into rehab, I was able to stay the whole 30 days and get the most out of it. I learned about addiction and that it’s a brain disease. … So it was important and life-changing. My kids were really scared that their dad wasn’t going to be here. It was good bonding time with them when they came to see me. They said, ‘Dad, we want you to be here.’ I was honest with them. There is no reason to lie now. But it was good for them to know it is a disease and one I may pass back to them,” said Odom.

As part of his comeback, Odom appeared on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars alongside professional partner Peta Murgatroyd, finishing in 10th place.

Musician Carter appeared on season nine of Dancing With the Stars when he was just 21 years old. He has been arrested a couple of times over the years, once for suspicion of driving under the influence and once for marijuana possession. Then in 2017-2018, he entered a treatment facility to seek help for his mental and physical wellbeing.

He told People that he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder while in rehab, largely due to the sudden deaths of his sister Leslie and father Robert.

After leaving treatment, he told People, “I had to immerse myself in it to really get the best out of it that I could. I’m going to stay in that path and focus on my music, my life, and my health. I’m really excited to just start this new chapter in my life.”

The Celebrity Boxing match takes place June 12. What will they call this, the Gritty Hitty in Atlantic City?

