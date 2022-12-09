Leah Remini Breaks Silence on Kirstie Alley’s Death

Leah Remini spoke out about the death of actress Kirstie Alley. The former “Cheers” star died on December 5, 2022, following a short battle with colon cancer, according to People.

Alley’s children, True and Lillie Parker announced their mother’s death in a statement on Instagram. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” Alley’s family said in the statement. “We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care,” the family added of the Tampa, Florida medical facility where Alley received treatment.

Alley’s death sparked a huge reaction from fans and celebrities, including actress Leah Remini, who had an ongoing feud with the late star over Scientology.

Leah Remini Called Kirstie Alley’s Death ‘Sad’

Alley was a devout Scientologist along with her close friend John Travolta and fellow movie star Tom Cruise. Actress Leah Remini was also a longtime Scientologist, but in 2013 she made the decision to leave the religion.

When reacting to Alley’s death, Remini told Rolling Stone, “The news of Kirstie Alley’s passing is very sad.”

“Although Scientologists don’t believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom,” Remini added. Of Alley’s grown children the “Dancing with the Stars” alum said, “I hope they can, one day, free themselves of this dangerous and toxic organization.”

The actress also speculated that the beliefs taught by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard’s followers may have caused Alley to delay treatment of her terminal illness.

“While it has been reported that Kirstie sought conventional cancer treatment, which gave her a fighting chance, the majority of Scientologists do not seek treatment until it’s too late,” Remini told the outlet. “Scientologists are convinced they can cure themselves of diseases like cancer. It’s one of the more sinister things they promise. And because Scientology claims to be an exact science, not a faith, its members are brainwashed into believing these false claims as guarantees.”

Leah Remini & Kirstie Alley Had a Falling Out in 2013

Alley and Remini were never “close to begin with,” according to The Underground Bunker blogger Tony Ortega, but before 2013 they had a cordial relationship and even guest starred on each other’s TV sitcoms. But after Remini quit Scientology, she claimed she was “shunned” by members of the controversial religious organization, including Alley.

“I think the most repulsive thing a person can do is attack another person’s faith,” Alley said on Howard Stern’s radio show, according to Closer Weekly. “So when you decide to blanket statement ‘Scientology is evil’ you are my enemy. I just won’t have people in my life that are [like] that.”

Alley also denied Remini’s claim that Scientologists are required to “shun” those who defect from the church.

More recently, Remini called out Alley for staying “silent” on the war in Ukraine after the “Veronica’s Closet” alum refused to comment on the war but said she would “pray instead,” according to Newsweek. Alley’s DWTS partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, was born in Odesa, Ukraine.

