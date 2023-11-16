DWTS Fans Protest Unexpected Elimination & Season 32 Star Reacts

A “Dancing With the Stars” competitor has reacted after she saw a photo of fans protesting her elimination.

On November 14, 2023, Lele Pons shared a couple of photos of a small group of people standing outside with signs a week after she was sent home.

“I can’t believe there’s people protesting. Whatttttt???? Love you seee you when i go back for the finals,” Pons wrote on X. The people in the pictures were holding signs that read things like, “Brandon you are the winner” and “Lele got robbed.”

Pons and her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong, were voted off the show on week 7. The two had shown great improvement and Pons had one of her best dances of the season that night. Upset fans have expressed their feelings on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Hoping Lele Pons Joins the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Live Tour

After Pons shared the pictures of people protesting her exit from the show, many expressed an interest in seeing her on the DWTS Live Tour.

“Go on tour mama,” one person said.

“Hope you’re on tour!! @DWTSLiveTour,” another comment read.

“We want you on the dwts tour!!” a third X user added.

Each year that there is a live tour, a handful of celebs join the pros and travel around the country to perform for the fans.

For example, season 31 runner-up Gabby Windey was on-hand for all tour stops in 2023. So far, only the pros are confirmed for the 2024 tour. It’s unknown if Pons has been asked to join the live tour or if she has any interest in doing it.

The tour kicks off January 11, 2024, in Richmond, Virginia.

Harry Jowsey Offered for Lele Pons to Take His Spot on the Show

Following the surprising elimination, season 32 contestant Harry Jowsey asked Pons if she’d want to take his place on the show. While it’s unknown how that would even work, Pons declined.

“Harry’s one of my favorites because he texted me last night and was like, ‘Lele is there any way that I can leave and you can stay?” Pons recalled in a video shared on Jowsey’s social media (via Reddit). “And I was like, ‘Harry, please stay and win this for me!'” she added.

Pons’ elimination is the upset of the season thus far. In fact, even Armstrong’s wife took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the elimination.

“My new Roman Empire is @lelepons + @brandonarmstrong DWTS elimination… what did y’all think?!?” Brylee Armstrong captioned an Instagram Reel. She called her husband and Pons’ elimination “shocking.”

“I think that we can all agree that the judging this season has been so crazy. I should say the scoring has been wild. Not even just for Lele. The scores have just been wild for everybody,” she said. “No hate to the judges. I think it’s almost like a flaw in this system, in the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ judging,” she added.

