Lindsay Arnold’s Baby Is Breach at 31 Weeks

Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with her second child. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro and her husband Sam Cusick are set to welcome another baby girl in May 2023. Since announcing her pregnancy, Arnold has been updating fans on how she’s been feeling and how things have been going for her.

In March 2023, Arnold took to her Instagram Stories to share that she passed her glucose test. She’s also expressed being very tired this pregnancy and needing to rest throughout the day. On March 14, 2023, she shared that her baby is breach — which is how things were during her first pregnancy.

“If you don’t know, Sage was breach, so I had to have a C-section. She was breach starting at 32 weeks and she just never flipped,” Arnold said. “Baby girl number two is actually breach right now, as well. I’ll be 32 weeks on Friday,” she said, adding that she knows there’s still time for her baby to flip. Arnold asked fans if they’d experienced more than one breached baby and wondered if it’s just her “thing.”

Arnold also shared that she’s been experiencing false contractions for several weeks.

Lindsay Arnold Has Been Experiencing Braxton Hicks Contractions Since She Was 15 Weeks Along

Arnold shared that she’s been experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions, which she said she had during her first pregnancy with her daughter Sage. “I’ve had Braxton Hicks contractions since 15 weeks with this pregnancy,” Arnold said on her Instagram Stories on March 14, 2023.

“Braxton Hicks, for me, feels like somebody is forcefully blowing up a balloon inside your uterus,” she said. She explained that she’s not in any pain, though it is uncomfortable.

“It’s an extreme amount of pressure,” she said. The false contractions last anywhere from 30 seconds to one minute, and Arnold said that she’s very familiar with the feeling, so they aren’t concerning her.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Braxton Hicks contractions are completely normal and usually aren’t cause for alarm. “Braxton Hicks contractions are a natural part of pregnancy and don’t mean anything is wrong. Your body is simply preparing for labor,” reads an excerpt from the Cleveland Clinic’s website.

Lindsay Arnold Says She ‘Can’t Wait’ to Meet Her Second Baby

Arnold announced her second pregnancy in an Instagram post on October 24, 2022. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” she captioned a family photo.

On December 1, 2022, she shared a picture of herself in a bikini while vacationing in Miami. “17 weeks growing baby girl,” she captioned the snap.

About a month later, she gave fans a more in-depth look at her second pregnancy.

“I have loved seeing my body change over the past couple months. So far this pregnancy has been almost identical to my first other than the fact that i have been able to feel baby girl moving A LOT since about 17 weeks which was so much earlier than I could feel Sage,” she wrote.

“Heart burn just started up which is right on cue, round ligament pain has begun so I think I’ll pull out the belly band soon, and maybe TMI but I started leaking milk already which is the exact same time I started leaking in my first pregnancy. Such a fun time,” she added.

On March 13, 2023, Arnold shared another photo of her baby bump and said she “can’t wait” to meet her little one.

