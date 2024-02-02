DWTS Pro Details ‘Scary’ Tour Bus Accident

Back in 2018, a tour bus carrying several ballroom pros from “Dancing With the Stars” was involved in a major accident.

Thankfully, no one on the bus suffered serious injuries. However, about 40 cars were in the crash — which was the result of bad weather conditions — and some people died.

On the January 23, 2024, episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast, longtime pro Lindsay Arnold shared her experience with listeners.

“It was honestly so scary. I had done four tours before that, so, honestly? I felt like it was one of those things where you kind of just, like, think it’s never going to happen to you,” Arnold said.

“But it was crazy. We are on the tour bus, we’re driving from one city to the next. We’re driving in the middle of a really bad snowstorm,” she explained. She added that traveling in bad weather conditions wasn’t anything out of the ordinary; the tour takes place in the winter months, after all.

“The scariest thing about this crash was just how when you’re in the bus, like, you kinda really don’t see anything on the road or outside of the bus,” she continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Arnold & 3 Other Pros Were on the Bus at the Time of the Crash

At the time of the accident, Arnold was on the bus with Brandon Armstrong, Sasha Farber, and Emma Slater. Arnold’s husband, Sam Cusick, was also traveling with them, as he was part of the crew.

Arnold detailed what she felt just before the crash, noting that the passengers knew that the bus was going off the road when they felt the rumble strips on the side of the highway. From there, things got more intense as cabinets started opening and things started flying around the bus.

“I had hit my head during one of the first bumps,” Arnold said. “And Sasha, being the sweetest ever, stands up to try to help me and then that’s when we ran into the back of a semi,” she continued.

Arnold said that Farber was sent flying and slammed into the front of the bus. Meanwhile, Slater got the “wind knocked out of her,” and Armstrong had bumps and bruises from the impact.

“A lot of people actually passed in the accident,” Arnold added. All of the pros went to the hospital for evaluation following the “terrifying” experience.

Production Cancelled 1 Stop on the 2018 Tour

The serious accident made headlines at the time. After the crash, production was forced to cancel a tour stop in Iowa, according to People magazine.

“To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight. Information regarding rescheduling and/or refunds will be available soon,” read a caption shared on the official DWTS Live Tour Instagram page (via People).

After the accident, everyone was back on a bus to finish up the tour, but it wasn’t easy. Arnold noted that each bump in the road startled the pros.

