Ballroom Pro Shares ‘Exciting’ News With Fans Following Unexpected DWTS Exit

Lindsay Arnold had some exciting news to share with fans. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro has completed a program to get her certification in prenatal and postnatal fitness for her side gig, The Movement Club.

“You guys, I have some very exciting information. So, I actually took my pre-and-postnatal certification exam last night and I passed,” Arnold said in a post on her Instagram Stories on March 7, 2023. “I was so nervous. I obviously wanted to pass it. There was a lot of information that I wanted to retain and I’m just so, so glad,” she added.

Arnold previously told her Instagram followers that she wanted to get the certification so that she could help support the fitness goals of mothers. The news comes months after Arnold shared her decision not to participate in season 31 of DWTS. While many believed that she would compete, she shared an unexpected update on Instagram that it didn’t feel like the right move at the time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Arnold Founded The Movement Club

Arnold started The Movement Club “to help inspire women of all ages and body types to fall in love with working out, but more importantly, with themselves again,” according to its official website.

The membership-only club offers classes instructed by Arnold, who has been a professional dancer for most of her life. In additional to the pre-recorded workout videos, which Arnold has been taping from her home in Utah, she has also done some live classes, most recently in California. Some of Arnold’s DWTS pals were in attendance, including Sharna Burgess, Daniella Karagach, and Peta Murgatroyd.

“I just went to the Lindsay Arnold’s workout class event, and it was so cute,” Murgatroyd shared on her Instagram Stories on March 1, 2023. “Such a great workout. It’s her movement club that you guys need to be a part of. … There’s something for everybody. We had the best time. It was a girls’ catch-up as well,” she added.

On February 21, 2023, Arnold announced the release of The Movement Club’s mobile app.

“The Movement Club App is LIVE. This has been a dream and something we have worked on for sooo long and I could not be happier to get this app out there for all of you! Workout with me anytime + anywhere through our new app that has everything you need to push, motivate, and inspire you to move your body. Thank you to our incredible community and supporters! @themovementclub would not be what it is without all of YOU,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Lindsay Arnold Is Hoping to Expand Her Expertise & Knowledge in the Fitness World

As Arnold continues her fitness journey, she hopes to be able to help pregnant women and moms achieve their goals before and after baby. It was very important to her to obtain this new certification, which she expressed on her Instagram Stories.

“So, I passed that. I literally just finished submitting my last assignments in the course. And once those get, like, submitted and reviewed and everything looks good, then I will be complete and I will be certified. I just had to share that update ‘cuz I’m so freaking happy,” she continued.

Arnold will undoubtedly be keeping fans updated and will let them know when she has officially obtained her certification. As for where her future with “Dancing With the Stars” lies, Arnold said she’ll “never say never” to a potential return.

“I’ll never say never to Dancing with the Stars, it is part of who I am,” she told E! News in October 2022. “It’s part of what kind of made me and I love it. That door will never be closed. There’s always going to be family to me and we’ll see what happens in the future,” she added.

However, with a new baby on the way — Arnold is due with a baby girl in May 2023 — she may find it even more difficult to uproot for a few months.

