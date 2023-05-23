DWTS Pro Shares ‘Surreal’ 1st for Family

“Dancing with the Stars” veteran Lindsay Arnold shared a sweet family first with her fans over the weekend. The “DWTS” professional dancer has experienced many proud moments on the show over the years, having won a mirror-ball trophy with partner Jordan Fisher in season 25, and taking her partners to the finale several other times. A recent moment of pride happened much closer to home for Arnold, and her supporters loved her sweet family update.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Arnold’s Daughter Sage Had Her 1st Dance Recital

On May 21, Arnold took to her Instagram page to share the precious experience. “Our little dancer. This was a special moment for me and I’m just so proud of our Sagey girl,” the “Dancing with the Stars” veteran wrote. Arnold included a video with her post that showed all the highlights from her daughter Sage’s first dance recital. “POV: you have been a dancer your entire life and now you are getting your baby ready for her first dance recital,” she added in text to the beginning of the video. The clip started with Arnold adding makeup to Sage’s face ahead of the recital, and the little girl already had her hair ready to go with a red flower and slicked-back bun. The 2-year-old was sitting on the bathroom counter watching her mom do her work, and she displayed a huge smile when she saw the end results. She leaned over to hug her mom, and Arnold matched the smile and hug from her daughter.

Arnold explained, “She is so brave and has the silliest personality she makes us laugh all day everyday. I feel like her performance is the perfect example of her personality.” Sage’s costume consisted of a red-and-white gingham halter top and a red wrap skirt, and the little girl spun around in the yard a bit before the recital. Once on stage, she jumped right into her dance moves and did not show any hesitation. Arnold noted her daughter needed “a little freedom for some freestyle dance moves to strut her stuff” at one point, and while Sage fell down once, she got right back up without missing a beat. Soon after that, the little dancer took a moment to ensure her placement dot was exactly where she believed it should be, and then Sage finished strong.

Arnold’s Supporters Gushed Over Sage

Another Instagram post from Sage’s recital day showed the little girl posing with her mom and dad, and everybody was all smiles. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum gushed over her daughter’s performance and explained why the full-circle moment meant so much to her. “Watching her up there on the same stage I danced on so many years ago with some of the same teachers I had was a surreal moment for me and I can’t wait for many more.” Several of Arnold’s dancing colleagues, and lots of fans, also gushed over the 2-year-old’s big day. Long-time friends and fellow pros Witney Carson and Jenna Johnson both admitted they were crying over it, and it seems they were not the only ones.

“Lindsay!!!! I CANNOT HANDLE HER she’s too cute!!!!!! A superstar just like her mama,” added fellow pro dancer Daniella Karagach.

“This is so adorable.. your little mini,” commented former “Dancing with the Stars” pro Kym Johnson Herjavec.

“She is just adorable. I love she loves the stage like her mommy,” noted a supporter.

Arnold and her family just welcomed their second child, a baby girl they named June, on May 3. That means it’s been a hectic month for the “Dancing with the Stars” alum and her family, but big sister Sage was given the opportunity to be the center of attention for her big day and she soaked up every minute of it.