‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Gives Thoughts on Derek Hough, Len Goodman Season 30 Return

ABC announced that season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” will return for the monumental season 30 in the fall of 2021. The judging panel for the upcoming season will include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Len Goodman.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold opened up about all things season 30.

Arnold previously opened up about her plans to return to the show in season 30 if she’s invited back.

“So, I have every intention of coming back!” said Arnold. “I am ready to go, I feel good, I want to dance again, I’m super excited about it.”

That’s not the only thing she’s excited about for the upcoming season, however.

Arnold Is Excited For Hough & Goodman To Return

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Arnold talked about what it might be like to see both Derek Hough and Len Goodman on the judging panel together. Hough famously stepped up to take Goodman’s place for season 29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans loved his time on the panel, leading to ABC inviting him back.

“It’s definitely going to be a tough, tough judging panel,” Arnold shared. “I missed Len a lot, just because he’s such a classic on the show and I feel like his opinion really carries a lot of weight every season.”

She added, “And I will say, out of all of the judges, Derek kinda took over the Len role. I feel like they had similar judging styles. So it will be interesting to see. I feel like it will be like a battle of who can be tougher, which is terrifying for the celebrities, and for me, if I’m a pro!”

Arnold Recently Responded to People Saying She ‘Edits’ Her Photos to Hide Her C-Section Scar

Arnold welcomed her first daughter, Sage, into the world in November 2020 via a cesarian section. The dancer has been on vacation, and she uploaded photos of herself in a bikini where the scar was not obvious, leading fans to accuse her of editing out her scar.

The professional dancer insisted that she would never hide her scar, and she uploaded a separate image of herself where the scar is obvious to prove her critics wrong.

Arnold uploaded a photo showing her scar and telling her followers why she has embraced it rather than hidden it away.

“There has been some speculation on my last couple posts about whether or not I have been photoshopping my scar out of my pictures… now I usually don’t even give time of day to comments like this BUT I feel like this needs to be addressed as it’s important to me that you all know that my c-section scar is now my favorite part of my body.”

She added, “It is the representation of the thing I am most proud of in my life and that is our sweet Sagey. I seriously want to show my scar to everyone I see cause I think it’s so insane and crazy cool that Sage came out of that little cut in my belly?!”

Arnold went on to say that she thinks the surgery and doctors are amazing and said that the doctors did the c-section with the scar so low that it doesn’t show in a bikini.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return for season 30 in the fall of 2021, likely around the middle of September.

