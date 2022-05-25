Fans Can’t Get Over Lindsay Arnold & Hayley Erbert’s Throwback Videos

Lindsay Arnold and Hayley Erbert are two of the most popular dancers on ”Dancing with the Stars,” but before they joined the show they competed on a rival dance series.

Arnold first joined the ABC celebrity ballroom competition in 2013, where she was partnered with pro boxer Victor Ortiz for her first season as a pro dancer, per IMDb. In season 25, she won a mirrorball trophy with celebrity partner Jordan Fisher.

Since 2016, Erbert has been a DWTS troupe dancer, a mentor on “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors,” and a member of several live tours. While fans are still waiting to see her as a season-long pro, in 2020, she and boyfriend Derek Hough steamed up the ballroom with a special Paso doble performance to the song “Uccen” by Taalbi Brothers.

Both women are talented dancers, and they share a special history together that has nothing to do with “Dancing With the Stars.”

Lindsay Arnold Shared a Video Montage of Her Time on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

In a video posted to Instagram in May 2022, Arnold gave fans a look back at her early days as a young dancer. At age 18, she competed on the Fox dancing show “So You Think You Can Dance,” where she auditioned with fellow future DWTS pro Brandon Armstrong.

Arnold, who is now 28, shared a video montage of her early dances on the Fox dancing competition. “10 years ago I auditioned for ‘So You Think You Can Dance” and made it to the top 20!! I competed as a dancer on national television for my very first time,” she wrote.

“I was terrified but so grateful,” Arnold added. “I was lucky enough to work with choreographers and dancers I had admired for years. I learned so much and 18-year-old me had no idea this was just the beginning.”

In a caption to the post, Arnold added that while most of her career has been on DWTS, it all began on SYTYCD. “This show gave me my very first shot at showing what I had to offer and I’ll forever be grateful for the opportunity and for all that has come since that day 18 year old me decided to go for it,” she wrote, adding that she questions if she could still pull off some of the moves that her baby-faced self did a decade ago.

Fans reacted to the post, with some admitting they didn’t realize that was Arnold on the Fox show.

“Had no idea you were in that show and didn’t realize you were in some of my fav SYTYCD dances!!“ one fan commented.

“That’s what I know you from!! Was so happy to see you become a dancer on DWTS, and then one of the professional dancers!!” another added.

Hayley Erbert Also Shared a Throwback SYTYCD Video

Erbert shared a similar video montage on her Instagram page. In the caption, Erbert revealed that she was 18-year-old when she auditioned for SYTYCD and made it to Las Vegas and then into the Top 20.

The clip showed the ecstatic teen dancer facing SYTYCD judges Nigel Lithgoe and Mary Murphy as they told her she was going to Vegas.

“I cannot believe it has almost been 9 years since I auditioned for SYTYCD, made the top 20, and changed the course of my entire life,” Erbert wrote. “I am beyond grateful for this show and how it kickstarted my career, the people I met and experienced it all with, and the memories that are embedded in my heart forever.”

Several fans commented to admit they didn’t know that was Erbert on the show back in the day.

“Gosh! I remember all those routines and didn’t realize it was you! I loved the show back then….you were (are) AMAZING!“ one fan wrote.

Another fan noted that Erbert has really come full circle at age 27 now that she’s back in Las Vegas as part of her famous boyfriend’s show, “No Limit.”

“Yes #Slayley, you made it to Vegas!” a fan wrote. “Ironic isn’t it, they gave you a ticket to Vegas 9 years ago; and now you are there dancing with [Derek Hough] in his hit show at the @venetianvegas #NoLimit !! These clips are amazing! You are a beautiful dancer; but more importantly, an incredible person.”

