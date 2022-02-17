Lindsay Arnold’s Post Sparks Strong Reaction From Fans

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold had a strong reaction to the influencer’s February 15, 2022 post about fashion.

In the post, Arnold shares how to change a gym outfit into one that would be comfortable and stylish enough to wear to lunch.

“For the girls like me who want to live in their workout clothes all day,” Arnold wrote in the caption. “Sometimes all it takes is adding a couple accessories to go straight from the gym to a girls lunch.”

In the post, Arnold wears a cropped long sleeve shirt with matching shorts before adding a puffer vest, some jewelry, a bag, and “cute sneakers.” Some people were unenthused with her suggestions, however.

Some Fans Said ‘No’ to Arnold’s Suggestion

Arnold garnered many comments on the post.

“Who would wear that out to lunch??” one person asked.

Another commented, “Just no….” along with a face-palm emoji.

Others thought that Arnold looked good in the outfit but others may not.

“Looks great on you but not everyone can pull it off!” one person wrote. There were more comments saying that Arnold looked beautiful in the reel, but some said they could never pull the outfit off themselves.

Another commented, “Not sure about a lunch date…. but cute workout outfit.”

Some thought that it was just not a good look at all.

“I don’t think that’s a cute outfit at all,” one fan commented.

Another person wrote, “Lindsay try wearing that outfit in upstate Ny!” with a laughing emoji.

Arnold May Have Hinted at Having Another Baby

Arnold welcomed her first daughter, Sage, in early 2021. During the pregnancy, the professional dancer missed season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars,” though she was back for season 30.

Since then, Arnold has dropped multiple hints that she might be trying to have another baby sooner rather than later.

In her now-expired Instagram Stories that were posted on Monday, February 14, 2022, Arnold referenced baby numbers two and three.

Arnold was talking about expanding her walk-in closet by having her current nursery converted. She showed off the floor plan, which included an extra bedroom that she planned on converting into a nursery as well as an upstairs loft that would serve as another bedroom for her children.

She said that people were messaging her to ask where Sage would go when the renovation was completed, and Arnold explained where she would be putting Sage’s bedroom in the meantime.

She said that they would convert the current guest bedroom near her master bedroom to a nursery that would currently be for Sage but “when there’s a new baby, the new baby would go” there as well.

She added that she thought eventually, Sage could move into a bedroom in the basement “by the time the third baby comes along” if that was something that she wanted and was old enough for. If not, Arnold thought it might be nice for the siblings to share a room for a little while.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

