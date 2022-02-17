DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess Reveals Due Date, Sex of Baby in Heartfelt Post

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess and boyfriend Brian Austin Green are expecting their first child together.

The news was originally reported by E! News on February 4, 2022, that Burgess is pregnant, though the couple did not comment on the reports at the time.

On February 16, 2022, Burgess broke her silence about the pregnancy by posting an Instagram post that included all but one of Brian Austin Green’s Children.

Burgess & Green Are Expecting a Baby Boy

Burgess posted about the pregnancy on her Instagram page, tagging Brian Austin Green and his oldest son, Kassius Green, who is 17 years old. She also included Green’s children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, who he shares with his ex-wife Meghan Fox.

And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional,” Burgess posted alongside a photo of five hands touching her baby bump. “Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022 @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky. @kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx.”

Burgess had been posting on her now-expired Instagram Stories throughout the previous weekend, though her post was the first publicly posted acknowledgment of the pregnancy.

Burgess’s friends, coworkers, and fans took to the comment section to celebrate the news.

“So amazing @sharnaburgess LOVE YOU GUYS! Congratulations,” professional dancer Emma Slater wrote.

Witney Carson, another “Dancing With the Stars” pro, commented, “Crying!!!!!! So happy for you sharna.”

“so happy for you both!!!!! Love you so much,” Lindsay Arnold wrote in the comments.

Other loving comments came from DWTS pro Sofia Ghavami, judge Carrie Ann Inaba, and dancer Daniella Karagach.

A Source Says the Couple Is Headed for Marriage

In December 2021, a source told Hollywood Life that the couple have spoken about marriage and “will absolutely get there.” “Brian and Sharna have talked engagement, have talked marriage but this holiday season and Christmas is not when it is going to happen,” said the source, according to the outlet. “His kids really like Sharna, and they will absolutely get there, but right now they both don’t want to make it look like they are rushing anything so soon after being officially divorced.” It’s possible that Burgess will be skipping season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” which is set to air in the fall of 2022 if the show is renewed for another season. Peta Murgatroyd, another “Dancing With the Stars” pro did return to the ballroom just six to seven weeks after giving birth to her son, so it is certainly possible that Burgess will be on the upcoming season, though it seems unlikely that the dancer would return to the ballroom so quickly.

Some of the “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers are currently on tour, but Burgess did not join them. When asked why, she told fans that 11 weeks was simply too much time for her to commit to a tour at the time.

“[I offered] to switch tracks with someone, like a ‘two weeks on and two weeks off’ type of thing,” said Sharna, though she acknowledged that would make more work for others, she said in an Instagram story quoted by Pop Culture.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

