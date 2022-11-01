DWTS Pro Reveals Harrowing Pregnancy Complication

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold recently shared an ultrasound photo with her fans and revealed that she’s been experiencing a “scary” pregnancy complication — a condition known as a subchorionic hemorrhage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Arnold Said She Hemorrhaged With Sage Too, But This One Was Much Worse

Arnold announced back on October 24 that she and her husband Sam Cusick are expecting their second child, due in May 2023. Now on October 31, she shared with her followers that she has been suffering from a subchorionic hemorrhage and it was “very scary” for a while.

“Today’s ultrasound appointment was mostly to check on my subchorionic hemorrhage. I have had this with both pregnancies, but this time around, it was very large and I have been bleeding for about four weeks now!” Arnold wrote in her Instagram stories.

She added, “I have-slash-had a subchorionic hematoma. If you don’t know what that is, it’s essentially like a hemorrhage bleed in your uterus. It causes you to bleed. I actually had this with Sage. It was very minor, though. Nothing compared to the one I had this time around. This one was really bad.”

She went on to explain that with the one during her first pregnancy, she was “super nervous” but it was actually not that big of a deal. But with her second pregnancy, it was “extremely heavy” bleeding.

“Around seven and a half weeks I actually bled extremely heavy for almost four days, it was very nerve-wracking,” said the dancer, adding, “I had literally almost four full days of intense cramping and bleeding, it was very scary. I was hopeful that it was a hemorrhage again because that’s what I had with Sage, but it was way more intense … I was told yes, I had a very large hemorrhage in there.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a subchorionic hematoma or hemorrhage is “when blood collects under the chorion membrane during pregnancy. This membrane attaches the mother’s uterine wall to her baby’s amniotic sac. The most common symptom is vaginal bleeding. But some people don’t have symptoms. Most subchorionic membranes go away on their own without causing pregnancy complications.”

Arnold Also Shared That the Hemorrhage Looks to Have Resolved Itself

In a follow-up slide, Arnold recounted how she has had three ultrasounds — one at seven weeks, one at 10 weeks and this latest one she had on October 31. Thankfully, she said the hemorrhage looks to have resolved itself.

“This was my 10-week [ultrasound photo] and you can still see the hemorrhage! Grateful because in today’s it looked like it has completely resolved,” said Arnold.

She added that many of her followers thought the hemorrhage was a second sac and were wondering if she is having twins, but no, it was just her subchorionic hemorrhage and things look just fine now.

The Cusick family should be revealing the sex of the baby any day now. They had their gender reveal party on October 25 and Arnold has been teasing her followers with a video of the party that is in black and white so that the viewers can’t see the color dress that Sage is wearing — Lindsay and Sam found out what they are having by taking off blindfolds as Sage toddled over to them in wearing either a blue or a pink dress.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.