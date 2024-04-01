DWTS Cast Members Mourning Tragic Easter Sunday Loss

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Derek Hough is mourning the loss of his grandmother, Romaine.

“Losing Grandma feels like losing a part of our family’s soul. She was the one with endless stories, each one teaching us something new or just making us double over with laughter. Her stories were almost unbelievable , igniting our imaginations,” Hough captioned an Instagram post on March 31.

“Her love was the kind that made you feel seen, heard, and valued, no matter what.

As we say goodbye, I’m reminded of all the beautiful moments we shared, and somehow, it feels like she’s still here, guiding us, loving us,” he continued.

“Grandma, you’ve given us so much to remember, to cherish, and to pass on. We miss you terribly, but we’re grateful for every second we got to spend with you. So long… for now you little stinker. You’ll always be in our hearts, making us smile. We love you,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough Received Love & Support From Friends & Fans

Shortly after Hough shared the news of his grandmother’s passing, many friends and fans commented on his Instagram post, offering their condolences.

“So sorry to hear about you grandma,” said ballroom pro Artem Chigvintsev.

“She sounds like a beautiful woman. Thanks for sharing what your grandma was like. Deepest sympathy to you and your family. R.I.P,” read another comment.

“I am so terribly sorry for the loss of your beautiful Grandmother. Thank you for sharing her with all of us today. … My sincerest condolences to you and your entire family,” a third person wrote.

“I’m so sorry! Easter’s Resurrection means you will definitely see her again,” a fourth fan added.

It’s unknown how Hough’s grandmother died, but a video of her uploaded in October 2023 showed her in good spirits as she participated in activities at the “Morning Star Senior Living Center.”

Derek Hough’s Mother & His Sister Also Posted About Romaine’s Death

Hough’s mother, Marriann Hough, uploaded an emotional video tribute to her 95-year-old mother.

“Waking up this morning my heart is tender and I’m already missing this precious face, darling storytelling valiant warrior woman… Our 95 year old Unicorn,” Marriann Hough captioned an Instagram video.

“You chose a Beautiful Easter Sunday momma , to transition to the other side… Now you’re with Dad and all your loved ones that have gone before you … what an amazing welcoming. We are so happy for you,” she added.

A short while later, Derek Hough’s sister, Julianne Hough, reshared the sweet video to her Instagram Stories, along with a caption of her own.

“So long for now….” Julianne Hough wrote. “Never goodbye. Rest in peace, grandma. Love you,” she added. She also shared a few candid photos of her grandmother.

“She was always such a playful sweet angel,” she captioned one of the snaps. “You get to be with grandpa now…. and ALWAYS, Happy Day,” Julianne Hough captioned another post on her Instagram Stories.

READ NEXT: DWTS Cast Member Links Up With Season 30 Alum Leaving Fans With Questions