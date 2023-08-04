Popular DWTS Pro Unlikely to Return for Season 32

Popular “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold probably won’t be returning to the ballroom for season 32 — according to her Instagram Stories.

On July 31, 2023, Arnold met up with pal — and “Dancing With the Stars” pro — Brandon Armstrong to take a dance lesson not too far from her home in Utah. Although Arnold said that she really wanted to dance again and that it really felt good for her to get her body moving, she seemed to make it very clear that her desire to dance didn’t mean that she was coming back to the show next season.

“Bet you can’t guess what I’m about to go do rn,” Arnold captioned a video of herself driving. “So, I may have whipped out the dance shoes today,” she said in another video, this time inside the studio.

Arnold uploaded an additional video in which she said that she received a lot of messages about her getting back into ballroom and some people were wondering if it meant she was returning to the show. “Now, I have so many of you in my DMs saying like, ‘what does this mean?'” Arnold said. “This doesn’t mean anything other than I just really wanted to dance again,” she said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Want Lindsay Arnold to Return to the Show

Shortly after Arnold shared that she was back in the studio, some fans took to Reddit to react — and quite a few said that they’d love to see Arnold return to the ballroom.

“4 minutes ago per her Instagram story – doesn’t mean anything else but she wanted to dance. So she probably won’t return, but it would be awesome to see her back again as a pro one day!! I’m happy she got time to dance with Brandon though,” one person wrote.

“omg, I’d love to have her back, this gives me hope somewhat but we will see,” someone else added.

“Maybe she’s just practicing to keep her skills up and it has nothing to do with the show right now. Lots of the pros practice in the off season which I think is great,” a third comment read.

Arnold has one Mirror Ball Trophy win, taking home all the glory on season 25 with partner Jordan Fisher.

Lindsay Arnold Shared Her Decision to Step Back From DWTS in 2022

In August 2022, Arnold took to Instagram to share that she’d decided not to return to the show for season 31.

“You all know that family is the most important thing to me and doing what is best for my daughter is always going to be at the top of my list! As many of you know my family and I live in UT and in order to do DWTS I have to move myself and my daughter Sage out to LA and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah. Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around,” she said.

Two months later, Arnold announced that she and her husband Sam Cusick were expecting their second child. Now, with two young children at home, fans feel Arnold is less likely to move to California to film the show.

However, Arnold hasn’t completely closed the door on competing in the future. “It also doesn’t mean that this is the end for me and DWTS,” she wrote on Instagram in 2022.

