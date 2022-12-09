DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares ‘Precious’ Photos & Video of Daughter & Santa

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold shared photos of her two-year-old daughter, Sage, with Santa Claus.

“Sagey was just a little too nervous this year to sit with Santa by herself but mama loved the cuddles,” Arnold wrote on Instagram. “Swipe for the cute video.”

In the video, Sage tells Santa that she wants a doll for Christmas and bumps fists with him.

Fans Called the Photo and Video “Precious”

In the comment section, fans called the photos and videos precious.

“Precious she’s so adorable,” one person wrote.

Another person simply commented, “So precious.”

Arnold’s younger sister, Rylee, also commented on the post, writing, “hahah she’s so cute😍😍 earlier today i asked her if she wanted a doll and i think that’s why she said that to him haha.”

The professional dancer recently opened up about feeling “guilty” about leaving her daughter for work.

“Feeling some mom guilt leaving Sage this morning and going to miss her so much!” Arnold wrote on her Instagram Stories. “BUT excited about this trip at the same time? Being a mom is just full of contradicting emotions lol.”

In the video, Arnold shared that it was “so hard” to leave her daughter behind, especially now that she can speak and say “miss you momma.”

Arnold Is Expecting Her Second Baby

Arnold is expecting her second child with her husband, Sam Cusick.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold, 28, wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

The announcement included multiple family photos featuring Arnold holding sonogram photos and cradling her growing belly. Arnold has been open about experiencing struggles with getting pregnant for the second time. Her daughter, Sage, was born in November 2020.

“Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal,” Arnold told E! News on October 24. “It’s just kind of crazy but we are so, so happy.”

While answering questions, the professional dancer shared that she and her husband have not yet picked out a name for their second daughter.

“Not yet!” she wrote as an answer to a question about the baby’s name. “We will probably go into the birth with a couple name ideas but won’t decide on one until we see her.”

She also shared that she’s “starting to feel good again” now that she’s in her second trimester of her pregnancy.

Arnold is one of four “Dancing With the Stars” pros expecting a baby.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finalist Witney Carson shared that she is expecting during the semi-finals of the competition, saying that she thought it was the perfect time to share it with the “Dancing With the Stars” family. Carson and McAllister welcomed their first son, Leo, in January 2021.

Jenna Johnson is expecting her first baby, and she recently entered her third trimester, while Daniella Karagach is the most recent professional dancer to announce her pregnancy.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” Karagach wrote on Instagram. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023.