Fans Slam ‘Despicable’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Live Tour

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are expressing their anger at the live tour after one dancer, Kateryna Klishyna, was revealed to be dancing on a sprained ankle.

On her now-expired Instagram Stories, Klishyna shared that she had to get an x-ray on her ankle on January 9, 2023.

“How you spent your day off? Little update. Great news, it’s not a fracture,” the dancer wrote at the time. “I have a sprained ankle. It will take some time to heal, but I promise I will take good care of myself and will recover fast.”

Fans noticed she was performing just a day later, however.

“Is she still dancing with a sprained ankle?? jesus!! That cant be good, what a trooper,” one Reddit thread reads.

One person responded, “I’ll be honest, I find it despicable that someone is LETTING her dance with a sprained ankle, let alone praising the disregard for her own health that she is currently dancing. She should feel confident that she can take the time she needs to heal, and her employer and fans should back her up on that.”

Some Fans Think Pros Are Being Overworked on Tour

Some people think the professional dancers who participate in the live tour, which picks up just a month after the “Dancing With the Stars” four-month season ends, are being dangerously overworked.

“Tour has been overworking these pros lately,” one person wrote. “Dani sat out a couple shows with injury last year but kept coming back and then boom she broke her ankle. And it sucks because how could Kateryna feel comfortable missing shows when you can see Artem legit not getting asked back for tour after sitting out with covid pneumonia.”

The comment refers to professional dancer Daniella Karagach, who broke her ankle during the 2022 live tour and Chigvintsev’s needing to withdraw later on. There’s no indication that he was not asked back to the tour, as he announced his “unexpected health issues” on Instagram when he told fans he was leaving the tour.

Some fans said they believe it’s “all on her” whether she chose to dance on the bad ankle or not, while others shared there’s “no guarantee” she’ll be asked back to “Dancing With the Stars” next season and likely wants to prove herself during the tour.

“This is all on her Im sure, she is the one choosing to dance when she clearly doesnt have to as they have a swing there for purposes like this. Its not show, fans or other pros place to make that decision for her. She should have enough God given sense to not want work on sprained ankle,” one person commented.

Kateryna Klishyna is Not the Only Injured Pro

Klishyna is not the only “Dancing With the Stars” pro who has suffered injuries while participating in the live tour this time around.

Emma Slater, another pro dancer, revealed on now-expired Instagram Stories that her feet are covered in blisters, though that could be just because the tour only recently started.

The “Dancing With the Stars” 2023 live tour began on January 6, 2023, and will run through March 12, 2023. Guests for the show are co-host Gabby Windey, Charli D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio, Daniel Durant, and Vinny Guadagnino.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.