DWTS Fans Gush Over Old-School Pros Dancing Together in Throwback Video

“Dancing With the Stars” pro dancers Louis van Amstel and Cheryl Burke delighted their fans with a throwback video to them dancing together in season two back in 2006.

Watch below:

Cheryl Burke Called Louis Van Amstel Her ‘Partner in Crime’

Burke first posted the 2006 throwback video to on her TikTok channel, writing, “Many of you have remembered this performance back in 2006 when Barry Manilow performed live on @officialdwts. This was one of my all-time favorite dances I’ve ever done on all 26 seasons I’ve been on the show. Love you @louisvanamstel. Enjoy!”

When van Amstel reposted the video to his Instagram account, Burke wrote in the comments, “#partnerincrime” and van Amstel replied, “Always. Love committing crime with you… on the dance floor!”

Van Amstel also replied to a fan asking if it was a thrill to have Manilow there performing live and he wrote, “It was a thrill to DANCE to him singing his most iconic song! Absolutely.”

Fans Think Cheryl & Louis Are Perfect Together

In the comments on Burke’s TikTok, fans are calling it “absolute perfection” and gushing about what great partners van Amstel and Burke are for each other.

“One of my favorites too! Louie was always my favorite partner for you. You both were just in tune it seemed,” wrote one fan.

“It was great to see you both dance together again,” wrote another fan, referencing how the two of them have been dancing together on the current season, season 31. “So happy he is back. This was a great performance.”

A third fan added, “I’ve NEVER missed a season of DWTS. I remember this dance. You & Louie were AMAZING.”

On van Amstel’s Instagram post, a fan wrote, “This is one of my favorite dances done on the show.”

Another fan called them “iconic OGs of DWTS.”

“I loved watching you and Cheryl dancing together tonight!” wrote another fan.

“Damn, you two are like butter! Similar dancing styles and flow so magically! I danced ballet, tap and jazz for 11 years in my younger years so I have an intense appreciation for you both, not to mention I love The 🔥 that emotes when you two are commanding the floor!! I hope you two have a nice 3-minute ensemble in the finale this year! Step aside Haley & Derek. I want to see Louis and Cheryl,” wrote another fan.

It has been a lot of fun for old-school fans of the show to see van Amstel back for season 31. Perhaps he and Burke will get to do a routine for the finale as a send-off, since Burke has said that this was likely her last year on the show. She did tease such a performance for TV Insider in an interview on the night van Amstel and his partner Cheryl Ladd were eliminated from the show, saying she was “especially” sad to see van Amstel get eliminated.

“He got me this job, to be honest, back in 2005 or 2006. I loved that he was back here. There’s a warmth and comfort when he’s around. I hope that Louis and I get to do a ballroom dance [later this season],” said Burke.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.