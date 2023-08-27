Another DWTS Pro Announces She’s Leaving the Show Ahead of Season 32

Another “Dancing With the Stars” pro will be sitting out season 32.

On August 27, 2023, Witney Carson uploaded a TikTok in which she revealed her decision to sit out the new season.

“I have a little announcement,” she said in a video titled “Love you guys” alongside a broken heart emoji. “This was not a decision that we took lightly at all. We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while. But we will not be doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season,” Carson continued.

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their second son, Jet, in May 2023. A few weeks after he was born, the family relocated to Florida.

Here’s what you need to know:

Witney Carson Says She Doesn’t Feel ‘Mentally and Physically Ready’ to Compete

Carson went on to explain her reasons for sitting out season 32.

“As much as that pains me to say, I just felt very at peace with it. You guys know that family is the most important thing to me and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us,” Carson explained.

“Leo is at an age where he needs consistency and dependability and he hasn’t had that ever since he’s been born. We’re just really trying to give him that right now,” she added.

“I also feel like I’m not quite mentally and physically ready for what the show calls for,” Carson continued. She said that dance is her “passion” which made the decision especially hard, but she plans on watching from the sidelines and cheering on her friends.

“I cannot wait to watch,” she said. Carson has won only one Mirrorball Trophy — on season 19 with Alfonso Ribeiro, who currently serves as the show’s co-host.

There haven’t been any pros confirmed for the new season. The full cast announcement is expected on September 13, 2023.

Witney Carson’s Announcement Comes Days After Lindsay Arnold Said She’s Not Coming Back

Just a couple of days before Carson shared her decision on TikTok, her friend and former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold made a similar announcement on her TikTok account.

“I’ve been thinking long and hard. Ultimately, this season is not going to work out for me and my family,” she continued. “I know that’s not the answer that probably some of you want to hear, but, at the end of the day, it’s what is best for me and my family,” Arnold said. She also chose not to compete on season 31.

Carson was a part of season 32 and made it to the semi-finals with her partner, Wayne Brady. She found out that she was pregnant after the season had already started.

As for what the future holds, Carson isn’t quite certain, but she isn’t saying one way or another if she plans to return, say, for season 33. In her TikTok, she said that she hopes that this is “just a break” and that it’s “not a goodbye.”

READ NEXT: Here’s Who Was in Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert’s Wedding Party