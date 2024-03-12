Louis van Amstel Admits He Doesn’t Like 1 of His Former DWTS Partners

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Louis van Amstel has launched his very own podcast. On the first official episode of his new, self-titled show, van Amstel started off by answering what he calls the most popular question that he gets asked: Who was his favorite partner on the show.

“Before I answer that, I want to make sure you all know that I’ve had amazing celebrity women as my partner,” he said. He then admitted that there was one partner that he doesn’t “like,” though he didn’t name her.

“I had 11 seasons, that means I had 10 amazing women,” van Amstel said. “There was only one. And we had a great season in that season, but it was when her book came out and she started trash talking not only me, but others, that’s when I lost respect,” he continued.

Ultimately, van Amstel concluded that his favorite partner was Kelly Osbourne.

Kendra Wilkinson Bashed Louis van Amstel After Their Season Wrapped & Wrote About Him in Her Book

Although van Amstel was sure not to name the dance partner whom he doesn’t get along with, there is some evidence that he’s referring to Kendra Wilkinson, who competed on season 12.

“I had never watched the show before I was on it. I thought it would be fun and [I would] have a good time and it was a real competition. It was a lot of stress and I clashed constantly with [dancing partner Louis Van Amstel],” Wilkinson told Huff Post in 2011.

In her book, Wilkinson dove a bit more into that tough relationship.

“We clashed constantly,” she wrote of van Amstel. “He called me dyslexic. He asked if I was learning disabled. Part of me thought this is what selling out looks like,” she continued.

Kendra Wilkinson Seemed to Be Relieved to Be Voted Off ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Back when Wilkinson competed on the show, she and Van Amstel finished in 6th place, nearly making it to the semifinals. However, after the two were voted off, Wilkinson seemed totally at ease with going home.

“I’m happy. I mean, there was no reason to cry tonight. I’m happy because I get to be a mom again,” she said following their elimination, per Today. At the time, the former Playboy Playmate was married to Hank Baskett and was raising two young children.

“I am so thankful for being on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and being partners with Louie. He really held on with me. He never gave up. I am so thankful that we ended this way and not the Viennese Waltz way,” she continued.

Kendra Wilkinson Works in Real Estate

These days, Wilkinson has changed gears a bit and has been working in real estate. Wilkinson talked to Entertainment Tonight about her new life in 2023.

“I mean, look, it’s really hard being a single mom, you know, alone. Starting a new career in real estate on a TV show, it’s hard work because not only am I trying to focus on building my new career, I am a single mom on top of it,” she told the outlet.

“I’m officially in the real estate game, so it’s a whole different ball game. I’m still a single mom, it’s a lot of pressure — it’s a lot of pressure to start a new career with the world watching,” she added.

In January 2024, Wilkinson learned that her latest reality television venture, “Kendra Sells Hollywood,” wasn’t renewed for a third season. In an interview with People magazine, she said that she’s focusing on herself and her kids as her next chapter unfolds.

As for van Amstel, he wasn’t on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” but he hasn’t officially parted ways with the show.

