Maks Chmerkovskiy Reacts to Baby News: ‘Here We Go Again’

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are expecting their third child together. The “Dancing With the Stars” duo shared the exciting news on Instagram in February 2024.

Shortly after Murgatroyd revealed her pregnancy, her husband took to Instagram to share a reaction of his own. In a hilarious video, Chmerkovskiy filmed himself throwing out Murgatroyd’s pregnancy pillow — and then going to retrieve it because she needs it once more.

“Here we go again…..again,” he captioned the post. “I think it’s the happy look on @petamurgatroyd face that was the worst part,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Found Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Pregnancy Pillow Video Funny

In the video, Chmerkovskiy is seen walking down some stairs outside his home. He swings his wife’s pregnancy pillow over his head and launches it into the grass. “6 months ago,” he captioned that portion of the video.

Then, “6 months later,” Chmerkovskiy is seen walking out of the house looking defeated. He heads down the stairs to retrieve the pillow and bring it back into the house for his pregnant wife. He tosses it on the bed and Murgatroyd immediately cuddles up with it.

Fans quickly filled up the comments section of the post with their reactions.

“Haha getting rid of that pillow is what got you into needing it back,” one person wrote.

“I love how much hate men have for our pregnancy pillows,” someone else added.

“HYSTERICAL!! Best video ever!! Congratulations,” a third comment read.

“You two are so funny! I love the clips you make,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Peta Murgatroyd Filmed Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Initial Reaction & Shared the Video on Instagram

When Murgatroyd found out that she was pregnant, she decided to surprise her husband with the news — and she filmed the whole exchange.

On February 5, 2024, she uploaded the video of her telling Chmerkovskiy the news over Facetime. She dropped him several hints, but he didn’t pick up on what she was trying to say right away.

“Surprising @maksimc on this FaceTime with my two friends secretly filming from different angles made it all the more hilarious. It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him and when he wasn’t catching on we all couldn’t stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the “I’m so sick story” the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks,” she captioned an Instagram video.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy are parents to 6-year-old son, Shai, and 8-month old son, Rio. They shared their fertility struggles with the world in 2022 and were overjoyed to announce that Murgatroyd was pregnancy in January 2023.

Flash forward a year, and Murgatroyd has more news to share. She and Chmerkovskiy have been very open about hoping to grow their family, though she admitted that she didn’t think it would happen this soon.

“We Are Having A Baby. Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon,” she wrote on Instagram.

