Fans Think Maks Chmerkovskiy Dropped a Hint About Baby’s Gender

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are expecting their third child together. The “Dancing With the Stars” duo shared the exciting news on social media in early February 2024.

A few days later, Chmerkovskiy shared a funny Reel about him retrieving his wife’s pregnancy pillow after throwing it out in the woods. In the video, Chmerkovskiy wore a pink baseball cap leaving many fans wondering if he was dropping a hint that he and Murgatroyd are expecting a girl.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy are parents to 6-year-old son, Shai, and 8-month-old son, Rio. They have not yet revealed the gender of their third child.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd Has Said She’d Love to Have a Girl

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in August 2023, Murgatroyd said that she’d love to have a baby girl.

“I would so have another one. Hopefully, we get a girl. If it happens, it happens. That would be amazing,” she said, according to The U.S. Sun.

Meanwhile, in 2019, Murgatroyd told Life & Style magazine that having a little girl would be “great.”

“There’s a lot of testosterone in our house. Having a girl to balance it out would be great. We kind of have to plan things around work, but I don’t want to wait too long. Maybe three to six months. Maks needs a little girl,” she said.

Now, some fans seem to think that’s going to happen.

“Fingers crossed for a baby girl Chmerkovskiy!!!” one person wrote.

“I hope the pink hat foreshadows the blessing of a daughter,” someone else added.

“It’s the pink hat that has me thinkin….? LOL GIRL,” a third comment read.

“Hmmm pink hat,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Peta Murgatroyd’s Pregnancy Was a Surprise

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have been very open about wanting to expand their family after welcoming Rio in June 2024. However, the two didn’t expect to conceive another child so soon.

“The way these things are going, maybe Peta will be pregnant,” Chmerkovskiy told The U.S. Sun in November 2023. “She loves to get pregnant while on ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” he added.

It seems that Chmerkovskiy’s prediction was spot on. On her Instagram Stories, Murgatroyd said that she got pregnancy while competing with Barry Williams on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“We are having a baby,” Murgatroyd captioned a video on Instagram. “Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon,” she added.

Murgatroyd surprised Chmerkovskiy with the news on FaceTime and had someone record it.

“Surpising @maksimc on this FaceTime with my two friends secretly filming from different angles made it all the more hilarious. It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him and when he wasn’t catching on we all couldn’t stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the ‘I’m so sick story’ the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks,” her caption continued.

