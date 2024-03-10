Maks Chmerkovskiy Looks to Len Goodman’s Legacy As a New Judge on SYTYCD

Throughout his numerous seasons as a pro on “Dancing with the Stars,” Maksim Chmerkovskiy developed quite the “bad boy” reputation. He sparred with former DWTS judge Len Goodman, in particular, fairly frequently.

In a new interview, however, Chmerkovskiy reflected on how he would like to emulate Goodman in his new role on “So You Think You Can Dance.” He also named “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell as something of an inspiration.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maks Chmerkovskiy Wants to Pursue Len Goodman’s Type of ‘Longevity & Expertise’

On March 4, Chmerkovskiy talked with USA Today about his new gig. He opened up quite a bit about how his experience on “Dancing with the Stars” influenced his approach to “So You Think You Can Dance.”

As the media outlet noted, Chmerkovskiy danced as a pro on “Dancing with the Stars” for 17 seasons. He also popped up as a guest judge.

Now, however, he has taken on a full-time judging role over on Fox. He is judging season 18 of “So You Think You Can Dance” alongside Allison Holker and JoJo Siwa.

Chmerkovskiy acknowledges the reputation he had as a pro on “Dancing with the Stars.” He noted, “I feel like there was one Maks that was always being portrayed, badly or not.”

He added, “This was all me; I take responsibility for the portrayal. But people will see a Maks that no one ever really got to see before” on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Chmerkovskiy clashed with departed “Dancing with the Stars” judge Goodman many times over the years. Despite that, he has a lot of good things to say about him. “Len Goodman is a big influence; I’ve never said it before.”

Chmerkovskiy also noted the way Goodman “presented himself consistently.” He added, “I’m definitely looking at him and learning.”

“I want to establish myself as someone who has that kind of longevity and expertise,” he shared.

DWTS Isn’t the Same Without Goodman

Despite the on-air clashes between Goodman and Chmerkovskiy over the years, the two dance professionals got along fine off-camera. Chmerkovskiy explained, “There was never enough of a fight that we had to talk about it.”

In addition, Chmerkovskiy revealed, “We played golf a bunch of times and were perfectly fine together. I miss him.”

“Dancing with the Stars” fans may recall that Chmerkovskiy was one of many former show pros who returned for one special episode during season 32. The group did a beautiful performance as a tribute to Goodman.

Chmerkovskiy admitted that the show isn’t the same with Goodman gone. “Len is missing. You can feel it.”

He is relishing his new role on “So You Think You Can Dance,” though. Chmerkovskiy gushed, “This is the job that I was born to do, today.”

In addition to Goodman’s influence, Chmerkovskiy noted another reality television judge has had an impact on him.

The new “So You Think You Can Dance” judge likened himself to Simon Cowell, of “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent” fame. Chmerkovskiy noted he will be a “no-nonsense” judge, much like Cowell.

Chmerkovskiy’s expectations for the contestants are high. “Don’t be in front of me unless you’ve given everything,” he cautioned.

He said his emergence in the vein of Cowell “Will only come if it’s validated by a complete lack of preparation, or when I see negligence towards the opportunity here.”

Season 18 of “So You Think You Can Dance” debuted on Fox on March 4, and a few contestants stood out in the premiere. The expectations are high and it seems Chmerkovskiy will bring an interesting perspective to the show given his personality and background.