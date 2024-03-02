Allison Holker Reflects on What Made Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Fall in Love With Her

A former professional dancer from “Dancing with the Stars” recently shared some sweet stories about her beloved husband. Allison Holker met her eventual husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, via “So You Think You Can Dance.” Boss died by suicide in December 2022, leaving Holker, their children, and fans devastated.

Now, Holker is promoting a book written with Boss before he died. In addition, she is a judge on the upcoming season of SYTYCD. As she does media for both projects, she has reflected on the best times she had with Boss.

Here’s what you need to know:

Allison Holker Always Called Him ‘Stephen’

During the January 18 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files,” Holker talked about her relationship with Boss. Viall asked her how she wanted them to refer to him, wondering if she preferred “Stephen” or “tWitch.”

Holker said she didn’t have a preference herself. But, the former “Dancing with the Stars” pro revealed,”It’s actually one of the things he fell in love with me for is that I’ve always called him Stephen.”

She explained, “The first time he ever introduced himself to me, he said, ‘Hey, I’m tWitch,’ and I was like, ‘That’s cute. What did your mom name you?'” That caught Boss by surprise.

As she told the story, Holker recalled that Boss said, “Oh wow, I’ve been in L.A. for so long and no one’s ever asked me that.” She added, “And I was like that’s really cool. Well, what’s your name? For me, he was always Stephen.”

There was another story Holker shared during her time on “The Viall Files” that she said convinced Boss he was going to marry her. She explained, “When I was growing up in Utah with my family, there were always homes being built and we’d just, like, go through them.”

Viall found that comical because wandering through half-built homes in the middle of construction is not something all people can get away with in all places.

Holker explained that when she and Boss were dating, they were on a drive one night and she saw a house being built.

As she told the story, she admitted, “This is me being very naive, very naive to L.A. culture, it’s a little bit different.” She told Boss they should walk through the house, and he responded by asking her, “Can we do that?”

Holker’s Sense of Adventure Convinced Boss He’d Marry Her

Holker recalled that she told him, “I was like, ‘Yeah we can, of course we can… so he parks the car, but of course, it’s like a mansion and it’s like fenced off, and I was like, oh no, I got you, just give me like a boost, so he boosts me over this fence, he climbs this fence, and I’m like, we’ll just find a door.”

Boss and Holker found the doors at the house under construction locked. However, they were able to find an open window. “It’s nighttime… at one point we triggered the alarm going into it… lights are going boom boom whatever and I just took off running and he said before he even knew it, I was already running, I’d hopped the fence.”

Seeing Holker take off like that left Boss confident he would eventually marry her. She recalled him telling her, “I knew you were just down for an adventure.” He also knew, however, that she would “Make sure you were going to be like taking care of everybody.”

Viall later asked Holker about her favorite memories of times with Boss. “I would say the most obvious and easiest, but really true and tried for us is dancing in our kitchen.”

Fans of Holker and Boss know that they spent lots of time together dancing at home. They frequently danced together, but there were lots of moments that included their children, too.

Holker noted that Boss, and the loss of him, is “Still a huge part of us, but doesn’t define us.”