Fans Beg ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro to Return as Judge

Len Goodman has been a judge on “Dancing With the Stars” for the majority of the show’s seasons, but he announced on Monday, November 14, 2022, that he’s retiring after season 31. Now, some fans are hoping the spot left behind can be filled by former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy.

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show, but I decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain,” Goodman told fans during the episode before thanking the “Dancing With the Stars” family for the “wonderful experience.”

When the official “Dancing With the Stars” Instagram page shared a tribute to Goodman, fans were quick to jump in with their takes on who should sit on the judging panel next season.

Fans Want Goodman to be Replaced With Maks Chmerkovskiy

“Dancing With the Stars” paid tribute to Goodman with an Instagram post announcing his exit, and fans responded in the comments.

Goodman is known as the most technically specific judge, often calling dances out for not having enough content for certain dance types and staying true to his roots as a ballroom dancer and judge. Some fans think that whoever replaces him should be the same type of judge.

“PLEASE BRING MAKS BACK AS A JUDGE!!!! He’s the only one that will keep the “technique” in check!!!!” one person wrote on Instagram.

Another person commented, “Bring Maks for the new judge… I could see him being really honest and entertaining.”

Chmerkovskiy does have experience judging dance competitions. In early 2022, he was a judge on “Dancing With the Stars” in Ukraine before it was shut down due to the war.

Some fans also think that Cheryl Burke should be brought back as a judge on the show.

Chmerkovskiy has said in the past that he would love to be a host on the show, but he would also be open to judging, he told Us Weekly in 2021.

“I’d love to host,” Maks told Us Weekly. “I’d fill any shoes on that show. I wish that I would’ve had that understanding when I first got to the show, we had a different process because I honestly had no examples of anything like this in front of me to be like, ‘Oh, that’s what it’s like.’”

He added, “I personally would love an opportunity to step into any shoes on the production side or in front of the camera. I don’t really necessarily have the passion of leading someone through this incredibly grueling process of three months of getting to the end. I may not have that, but I do have the passion of contributing to dancing, being on television and sticking around.”

Val Chmerkovskiy Would Love to Take Over For Goodman

In interviews after the show, professional dancers reacted to Goodman’s exit, and Val Chmerkovskiy shared that he wouldn’t mind being a judge on the show, he told Page Six and other outlets.

“It feels like a chapter closing,” he shared. “I started thinking, like, ‘Well, if this time has flown by so fast for him, it’s flown by so fast for me as well.’ That’s kind of the inevitable reality for all of us. So, it really put me in a place of appreciation and gratitude.”

Val added, “I would love to [be a judge on ‘Dancing With the Stars], I would. I will be completely honest, and I hope I’m not missing my future opportunity, but I still want to dance [right now]. I got the chance to judge ‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ and I loved the opportunity to talk to kids, inspire them and give feedback.”