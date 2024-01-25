Maks Chmerkovskiy Shares Why He Is ‘Overwhelmingly Happy’

Former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy recently celebrated his birthday, and he got a bit reflective in the process. The DWTS star took to social media to share his thoughts and he received a lot of love from his fans and colleagues in return.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maks Chmerkovskiy Embraced His 44th Birthday

On January 17, Chmerkovskiy shared a new post on his Instagram page. The photo he included was one that showed him with his wife, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd, as well as his two sons, Rio and Shai.

Chmerkovskiy’s caption for the post began, “My ultimate birthday present!”

In his caption, Chmerkovskiy noted, “Many years ago I started asking a question ‘If you could speak to your future self about 20 years from now what would that conversation be like? Would your future self thank you or…not?'”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum shared that with this birthday, his 44th, he was “about the age of that future self.” Chmerkovskiy wrote, “I have to say that if I ever got to speak to my younger self I would definitely say ‘thank you’!”

Chmerkovskiy explained he would also “tell him that everything he’s about to go through would all be definitely worth it!”

The married father of two declared, “I am overwhelmingly happy. Onto the next forty four.”

The photo that Chmerkovskiy shared appeared to be one from the family photo shoot they just had done. Ahead of the shoot, Murgatroyd shared some details with “Dancing with the Stars” fans.

Murgatroyd explained that while the family had already done a different photo shoot not long ago, they had decided it was a good time to do another one. For this one, her mother was in town, as were Chmerkovskiy’s parents.

In addition, Murgatroyd revealed the photo shoot was set up as a birthday present for Chmerkovskiy. He teased that she “lied” to her Instagram followers when she first mentioned the photo shoot, but it was all in good fun.

The Former DWTS Star Was Flooded With Birthday Love on His Post

Chmerkovskiy’s post was flooded with comments from people wishing him a happy birthday.

His brother Val wrote, “Love you so much bro! You are the best dad, husband, partner, brother, son. Love you dude! ❤️❤️”

His sister-in-law and fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro, Jenna Johnson, wished him a happy birthday and added, “I love you so much.”

Several of Chmerkovskiy’s season 2 “Traitors” co-stars added birthday greetings. “Traitors” cast members Peppermint from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as well as “Real Housewives” stars Phaedra Parks and Sheree Whitfield made sure to wish him a happy birthday.

Former “Dancing with the Stars” pro Anna Trebunskaya chimed in to wish her “Capricorn brother” a happy birthday, too.

A follower noted, “Oh my goodness you each have a mini how adorable.” The photo Chmerkovskiy posted does show that the couple’s 7-year-old son resembles his father quite a bit. At least some “Dancing with the Stars” fans felt that so far, Rio resembles his mother more.

Some other “Dancing with the Stars” fans, however, noted that Rio looks a lot like his dad.

“I have loved you since you step onto DWTS. I have followed you and your growing beautiful family. Happy Birthday. Wishing you all the love, the joys, the laughters and happiness that your heart can hold,” commented another supporter.

Another gushed, “Happy Birthday Maks!! 🥳 I have always been a fan of yours but when you got together with Peta, it made me like you that much more. She brings out the best in you. You are a DYNAMIC couple and you have made the most beautiful family. ❤️❤️ Happy 44th!”