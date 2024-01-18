Peta Murgatroyd Admits She ‘Lied’ to Fans About Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd recently shared some personal life updates with fans. She gave her Instagram followers an inside peek at the glamorous look she just had put together and she noted it was for a family photo shoot. However, her husband, former DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, called her out for not relaying the story entirely accurately.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd ‘Lied’ About the Family’s Photo Shoot

In her Instagram Stories on January 16, Murgatroyd showed her followers her look for the day. She credited her hair and makeup people and touted the high ponytail she thought turned out just right.

Murgatroyd explained, “We have a family photo shoot today. Needed to be done.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro continued, “I know we did one before, but, like, we have my mum here, my in-laws, Maks’ parents are in town, so it’s just nice to get everyone in a group shot for once.” She noted with confidence it was “going to be a good day.”

In her next Instagram Story, Murgatroyd was with Chmerkovskiy and their 7-year-old son Shai. Murgatroyd said, “Maks just informed me that I lied.”

Chmerkovskiy then could be heard jokingly adding, “Like a liar.”

The banter continued as Murgatroyd told viewers the photo shoot was Chmerkovskiy’s idea, and he interjected, “It wasn’t my idea. You’re lying again.”

Murgatroyd then asked her husband, “What do you want me to say?” It was clear the two were not seriously agitated with one another throughout this, though.

Chmerkovskiy replied that the extended family photo shoot was a birthday present for him. Murgatroyd concurred, noting her husband had wanted an additional family photo shoot as his birthday present.

In text over the Instagram Story, Murgatroyd wrote, “Lmaooo I didn’t mean to ‘lie’ but yes he suggested this as his bday present!”

The DWTS Stars Love Being a Family of 4

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have good reason to want to document their extended family. After an extremely challenging experience working to expand their family, they were thrilled to welcome their second son, Rio, in June 2023.

As People shared, the “Dancing with the Stars” couple experienced three miscarriages in the two years before successfully adding Rio to their family. In addition, on December 29, 2022, Murgatroyd revealed her father had died.

Just before Christmas, Murgatroyd shared some photos from the family’s prior photo shoot on her Instagram page. In her caption, she noted, “Seeing us as a family of 4 makes me well up every time 🥹 someone pinch me.”

Both Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy seem tickled to now have their family of four. However, they have also suggested they are open to more children.

In fact, both “Dancing with the Stars” veterans have expressed a desire to have a little girl too. During an October 2023 chat with ET Online, Chmerkovskiy teased, “We’re definitely not saying we’re done.”

Murgatroyd will likely share sneak peeks of the expanded family photo shoot once they are available, and it seems Chmerkovskiy came up with the perfect birthday present suggestion.