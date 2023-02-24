Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Find ‘New Purpose’ in Life

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd discovered a “new purpose” in life when they met their nephew Rome for the first time.

Rome is the first child for Maks’ brother Val Chmerkovskiy and his wife Jenna Johnson, who are also “Dancing With the Stars” pros.

Here’s what Peta and Maks had to say about the experience:

Peta Murgatroyd Said Meeting Baby Rome Gave Them ‘New Purpose’

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy, who wed and welcomed their son Shai in 2017, met their new nephew on February 21 and wrote about the life-changing experience on their Instagram accounts.

“Meeting Baby Rome. One of the most special nights for our families. New life, new purpose and new joy!” wrote Murgatroyd next to a series of photos of herself and Shai cuddling the new baby. “It’s been so sweet seeing the both of you @jennajohnson @valentin parent this little angel. We love you all so much XO.”

Johnson replied, “Rome loves you so much.”

On her own Instagram, Johnson shared a series of photos of their extended family all together, including a video of Maks cuddling and swaying with the baby.

“Ohhhh precious boy,” wrote pro Witney Carson in the comments.

“OMG, he’s so cute! So happy for you guys,” added season 30 finalist Amanda Kloots.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Said It was a Feeling He’d Never Felt Before

On his Instagram stories, Chmerkovskiy re-posted the video of himself cuddling baby Rome and wrote that being an uncle is a completely different feeling from being a dad.

“Uncleing is awesome!!! A completely different feeling that I’ve never felt before!” wrote the professional dancer. “Baby Rome is definitely a homie! What a time to be a Chmerkovskiy!”

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy are preparing to become parents for a second time. Their son Shai turned 6 in January and now they are welcoming baby No. 2 in June 2023 after years of miscarriages and IVF treatments.

On Valentine’s Day, Murgatroyd posted a hilarious video to Instagram of the two of them mugging for the camera and wrote, “Going on 10 years together. Nearly 6 years married. Almost 2 kids. Practically a lifetime in Hollywood years! Forever to go. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

In January when they announced that they were expecting, Murgatroyd posted an emotional message to Instagram about the “constant struggle and heartache” over the past few years trying to have a baby.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” wrote the dancer. “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer… we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF.

I want to thank ALL OF YOU who’ve been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning. It feels like I’m sharing this news with my extended family. Thank you for sharing your stories and tips to get me through my IVF cycle and thank you for the plethora of encouraging comments and DM’s …I read them all. This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for. …coming June 2023.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in the fall of 2023 on Disney Plus. There’s no word yet on which (if any) of the currently pregnant/just had a baby female pros are returning.

Johnson had her baby in January and due in May are Carson, Lindsay Arnold and Daniella Karagach, then Murgatroyd is due the following month.