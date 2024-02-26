DWTS Fans Think Shai Looks Just Like Dad Maks Chmerkovskiy in New Snap

Maksim Chmerkovskiy posted a sweet photo with his son, Shai—and fans had quite a reaction.

In February 2024, the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer posed with his 7-year-old son on the set of “So You Think You Can Dance.” Chmerkovskiy will be a judge on the upcoming season of the Fox dancing competition.

In the comments section of Chmerkovskiy’s Instagram post, fans couldn’t get over how much Shai is beginning to look like his famous dad. Chmerkovskiy y and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, also have a baby boy named Rio. They are expecting their third child in the summer of 2024.

Fans Reacted to the Photo of Maks Chmerkovskiy & Shai

In the Instagram photo shared with his 1.1 million followers, Chmerkovskiy beamed widely as he posed on-set for a selfie with his eldest son. Shai wore a New York Yankees cap as he gave a thumbs-up and smiled. Chmerkovskiy also smiled widely for the shot. The SYTYCD neon lights could be seen in the background of the photo.

“Overwhelmingly happy!” the dad of two wrote. “My best critic AND supporter in town, on set and ready to say it how it really is! @shai.aleksander x @danceonfox = am I dreaming???”

Many fans took to the comments to remark on Shai’s strong resemblance to his dad.

“Shai is Maks Mimi me 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️love this picture of both,” one fan wrote.

“This sweet kid looks so much like you Maks! He is going to have all the ladies lining up in a few years just you wait hah,” another added.

“Twins. Mini daddy 100%,” a third fan agreed.

A few days earlier, Chmerkovskiy posted a photo of him and Shai at the Georgia Aquarium. Fans had a similar reaction.

“You two are so cute. He looks a lot like you Maks,” one fan wrote.

“You have a mini twin there Maks,” another chimed in.

Maks’ Brother Val Chmerkovskiy Once Noted How Much the Father & Son Look Alike

Chmerkovskiy’s younger brother, Val, is six years younger than him. That age gap is the same as Shai’s gap with his cousin, Rome. Val and his wife Jenna Johnson welcomed Rome in January 2023.

Speaking with E! News, Val noted that watching Rome and Shai interact together reminded him of growing up with his older brother Maks. Despite their age gap, the two brothers are extremely close. And they both have sons that look just like them.

“The difference between Shai and Rome is exactly six years,” Val; said. “So when you see them together, you really are reliving pictures of me and Maks because Shai looks exactly like Maks. I look very similar to Rome. … When they’re together, we’re like looking at [our] baby pictures.”

On Shai’s 7th birthday, Maks Chmerkovskiy and his wife Peta shared a joint Instagram post of his newborn photo and other pics.

“Where did the last seven years go?!?” the DWTS couple wrote. “How did you go from the cutest burrito to the coolest roommate?!? How incredibly lucky are we?!?”

