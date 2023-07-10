Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveals the ‘Absolute Best Decision’ He’s Ever Made

Former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy has gone through plenty of ups and downs throughout the course of his 43 years of life. In a new social media post, the “DWTS” star opened up about what he considered to be the best decision he has made in his life so far, and he made it clear he would make the same choice again and again, given the opportunity.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Honored Peta Murgatroyd on Their Wedding Anniversary

On July 8, Chmerkovskiy took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to his wife, fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd, on their wedding anniversary. “Easily the absolute best decision I’ve ever made and I would marry you everyday of my life for as long as I shall…you know the rest,” Chmerkovskiy noted in the caption of his post. He added he loved his wife “infinitely more today then (sic) on our wedding day and I can’t even fathom how that’s possible because I clearly remember bursting with love when you walked towards me.”

Chmerkovskiy mentioned that he gasps when he looks at their wedding photos seeing again how beautiful Murgatroyd looked, and he added, “Thank you for choosing me and making us a house full of kids, pets, plants and infinite love.”

Murgatroyd commented, “Forever and Eva,” and several others connected to “Dancing with the Stars” gushed over the post. Sasha Farber, former contestant Ginger Zee, and Angela Ribeiro, wife of winner and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, all showed Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd some love. Fans had plenty of love for the post as well.

“Through Peta we got to see the different side of you. Happy anniversary,” suggested one fan.

“I can’t help but cry reading this amazingly beautiful tribute to your incredible wife,” added another.

Murgatroyd Gushed Over Chmerkovskiy in a Post of Her Own

Not to be outdone, Murgatroyd shared an anniversary post on her Instagram page too. She referred to Chmerkovskiy as the “Love of my life,” as well as her “favorite human. “6 years married 10 years together. You’re without a doubt my best friend on planet earth, my love for you is infinite,” she added. The comments section of her post was filled with a lot of “Dancing with the Stars” love. Ribeiro commented on this post too, as did Jenna Johnson, Rumer Willis, Koko Iwasake, and Nikki Garcia.

In a subsequent Instagram post, Chmerkovskiy shared a video clip of the song he sang to Murgatroyd later on during their wedding day celebration. His brother and other groomsmen danced behind him and the “Dancing with the Stars” pro declared, “By the way, my wedding, to this date, is without a doubt THE BEST PARTY I’VE EVER BEEN TO!” It appears Chmerkovskiy sang the Al Wilson song “Show and Tell” to Murgatroyd, and fans were impressed.

“I always dreamed of somebody having that kind of love about me,” gushed one fan.

Another fan commented, “2 beautiful lucky souls to have found each other in this nutty world. Happy 💞 to you both. And thank you for lighting up my world with your exquisite dancing and open hearted Instagram posts!”

“Happy Anniversary. One of my favorite songs. Love your rendition even more,” someone else declared.