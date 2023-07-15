Maksim Chmerkovskiy Announces New Project

Former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy has been keeping quite busy lately, and fans just learned he had quietly been working behind the scenes on another big project. Not only has he been doing a show in Napa Valley with his brother, but he also recently welcomed his second son with his wife. His newest project is now ready to launch, and DWTS fans are buzzing over the news.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Is Launching a Vodka Line

On July 14, Chmerkovskiy shared the exciting news via his Instagram page. The post did not have a caption of any kind, and it just showed someone holding a bottle of vodka. An Instagram page for the brand name of the vodka was tagged, and an additional post there provided some additional information.

After Chmerkovskiy launched his new project, additional posts popped up across social media hyping the news. Murgatroyd commented on her husband’s post with a string of fire emoji, and his younger brother, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy, shared another version of the same photo on his Instagram page. The photo showed it was Maks holding the bottle of vodka, and Val gushed over his brother. “Proud of my brother and what he’s been working on. Congrats to Arthur at @napavalleydistillery and everyone that made this happen.”

At least one follower noted that the day was not only the day when Maks debuted his vodka line, it was also Murgatroyd’s birthday. “Another birth, on your birth day, Peta! Perfect blends!!!” That same person added in a separate comment, “Wishing much success for tetyakapa!! Great concept.”

The Vodka Name Has Special Meaning to Chmerkovskiy

An Instagram post on the vodka brand’s page explained the meaning behind the brand’s name via a quote from Chmerkovskiy. “This spirit is named after my beloved tetya (aunt) Kapa, who embodied the equalities of family, love, tradition, honor, and perseverance.” The “Dancing with the Stars” alum added, “With a uniquely smooth and well-rounded taste, Tetya Kapa is dedicated to all the adventures, tribes, and blessings that shaped me into the athlete, dancer, and family man I am today.”

The caption continued, “This premium vodka blends the finest Sauvignon Blanc grapes to represent Napa and ancient winter-grains to honor my roots in Ukraine. It is a testament to the significance of past, present, and future. Budmo! (Cheers in Ukrainian).” The product is being handled through the Napa Valley Distillery, and an Instagram post on their page noted they will be selling the vodka exclusively. Those interested in trying it out can order it via their website or in their bars and tasting rooms as soon as next week.

The website for Napa Valley Distillery notes they are the “original” and “first distillery to open its doors in the city of Napa since Prohibition.” It is a family-owned business whose mission is to offer “a variety or rare and unique artisanal spirits, bottled cocktails and octail ingredients in very limited quantity.” Other offerings currently available on their website include whiskey, gin, and brandy, along with some garnishes and tonics.

As “Dancing with the Stars” fans of Maks and Val know, the brothers have spent a significant amount of time in Napa over the past few months. Their show “Savor After Hours” is based in the area, and Maks has spoken very positively about his time there recently. At least one fan on Val’s Instagram post wondered if this all might compel the Chmerkovskiy family to create long-lasting ties in the area. “I hope this means you and your family acquire maybe a second home in the Napa/Sonoma Valley..Great place for kids.” Other commenters noted their excitement to try out the new vodka and there were lots of congratulatory notes for Maks as well.