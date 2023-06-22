Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Share Adorable 1st Look at Their Baby Boy: PHOTOS

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy posted the first official photo of their newborn son, four days after his birth.

On June 21, 2023, the “Dancing With the Stars” couple officially introduced the world to their baby boy, Rio John Chmerkovskiy, and they revealed how they came up with his name.

The pro dancers also have a 6-year-old son, Shai Aleksandr, and have been vocal about their long journey to have a second child amid fertility struggles.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Posted a Photo of Their Son on Instagram

On June 21, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy shared a dual Instagram post with details of their baby’s birth. In a photo posted to their social media pages, the newborn wore a tan onesie, hat, and matching pacifier as he rested on white bedding with a round nameplate next to him that read: Rio John.

“Rio John Chmerkovskiy 💙,” the couple captioned the photo. They also include details about baby Rio’s birth.

“Born ~ 6.18.2023,” the couple shared of their son’s birth date, which was also Father’s Day. “8.6 oz and thriving!”

The couple added that their son Shai is “already the best big brother” and that their family feels “complete.”

On her Instagram story, Murgatroyd also shared a photo of baby Rio on a bed in a beige onesie. ”Love of my life,” she wrote. She also shared footage of the newborn snuggled in his bassinet sucking on a pacifier. “@maksimc can never say I didn’t give him the ultimate Father’s Day gift,” Murgatroyd wrote.

The posts received comments from fans and friends, including members of the couple’s “Dancing With the Stars” family.

“OMG! Congratulations! Can’t wait to meet Baby Rio soon 💙💙💙,” wrote fellow pro dancer Cheryl Burke.

“Omg that is so sweet! He is adorable. 💚🙏🏼,” added dancer Anna Trebunskaya.

“I love him so much💜,” wrote Daniella Karagach, who gave birth to a baby girl, Nikita, in May 2023.

“Hi sweet boy I love you already,” wrote DWTS alum Rumer Willis, who is also a new mother.

Jenna Johnson, who is married to Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Val, and welcomed their son, Rome, in January 2023, also commented on the post. “You are so loved Rio!!! We’ve been waiting for you!” she wrote.

Several fans commented on the Chmerkovskiy boy cousins who will now grow up together.

“Rome and Rio!!! 🥹🥹. Double trouble in the making. Too precious,” one fan wrote.

“Boy Cousins!! 💗 Could be Ro and Ri for shorter nicknames! R&R!!! Fun stuff!” another chimed in.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Revealed How They Came Up With Their Son’s Name

Murgatroyd explained how they decided on their son’s unique name, and it turns out it was a late-day decision. While speaking to People the Australian dancer said, “We loved Rio, which we came upon at the last minute. It’s a perfect complement to our long surname! We also wanted something easy to say with Shai.”

Rio’s middle name, John, is also Murgatroyd’s late father Derek’s middle name. The Murgatroyd patriarch passed away in December 2022.

In April 2023, Murgatroyd admitted to fans on her Instagram story that she was ‘struggling” with coming up with a name for her baby. “I actually love gender-neutral names,” she said in an “Ask me Anything” video at the time. “I love stronger names for girls and softer names for boys.”

Murgatroyd also took her family’s long last name into consideration when naming her sons.

In a 2017 blog post, she explained why she gave her son Shai a short first name. “We knew that we wanted a shorter name that wasn’t super complicated because ‘Chmerkovskiy’ is kind of a mouthful and he’ll always have to spell it out for people,” she told fans, per Us Weekly.

READ NEXT: Peta Murgatroyd Shares Photos of New Addition to Family