DWTS Alum Surprises Son With Long Overdue Gift

Marie Osmond gave a long-overdue gift to her youngest son. In January 2024, the “Paper Roses” singer posted to social media to share that she gave her son Matthew Blosil, 24, a custom doll she commissioned.

The doll for her grown son was part of a family tradition Osmond started for her eight children many years ago. The final doll, which the “Dancing With the Stars” season 5 alum just made for her son Matthew, came years after his seven siblings received theirs.

Osmond shares a 40-year-old son, Stephen Jr., with her husband, Stephen Craig. She also has seven children—Rachael, Jessica, Michael, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew, and Abigail— with her ex-husband, Brian Blosil. Osmond’s son Michael died in 2010 at age 18, per People magazine.

Here’s what you need to know:

Marie Osmond Shared a Photo of the Doll She Designed For Her Adult Son

Osmond’s youngest son Matthew was born on July 6, 1999, in Provo, Utah. In 2024, she shared a photo of him holding the custom doll she commissioned for him as a Christmas gift. The light-haired doll was made to look like Michael when he was a little boy in the early 2000s.

Other photos in the slideshow included the image that Osmond gave the doll designer to work from, as well as shots of the doll-making process. Osmond also included a photo of a baby Oprah doll she had made for Oprah Winfrey years ago.

“I had to show you the Christmas present I gave my son Matthew!🎁” Osmond captioned the post. “When I was designing and sculpting dolls for 25 years, I designed a doll for each of my children… Well, I don’t know what happened, but I never designed one for my son Matthew. So I fixed that this Christmas!!”

The singer went on to explain that she called her go-to doll designer Karen Scott to sculpt the piece for Matthew. “I sent her photos of my son when he was a little boy and told her Matt was a red sweatshirt, blue gym, shorts, flip-flop kind of kid! 🥰 I couldn’t have imagined it turning out more perfect! You should’ve seen Matt’s face Christmas morning when he opened the box!!❤️” she added.

Fans reacted by saying how “sweet” the long overdue gift was. A few admitted they were confused when they first saw the photo of Matthew holding the doll. “ I just had to bust out hee-hawing when I first saw the picture of Matthew and didn’t know the story! Bless his heart ❤️ to get a doll for Christmas!!! “ one fan wrote.

Marie Osmond Started Designing Dolls More Than 30 Years Ago

Play

Osmond has been interested in doll design since the early 1990s. In a 1997 interview with the Deseret News, she said doll design was like “therapy” for her. Osmond explained that she started sculpting her own dolls in 1993 in her free time. “I had my afternoons free, so I starting flying in experts to teach me and help me. I worked with some of the best (doll sculptors) in the world,” she said.

She also said her children carried their dolls around with them. “They sleep with them, carry them around, put them in their backpacks,” the “Donny and Marie” star said at the time.

For years, Osmond’s dolls were sold on QVC and were a top seller on the home shopping network. In 2020, Osmond showed off her personal doll collection during an episode of “The Talk.” One of the designs she sculpted was a “Dancing With the Stars” collection. The set of dolls came dressed in all of the glitzy outfits Osmond wore while she competed on the ABC celebrity ballroom show.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess Shares Engagement Video for the 1st Time