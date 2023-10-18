Donny & Marie Osmond Share Poignant Tributes to Late Celebrity Friend

Donny Osmond and his sister Marie Osmond shared poignant goodbyes to their longtime friend, Suzanne Somers, following her death at age 76.

The former “Three’s Company” star died at her home in Palm Springs, California, on October 15, 2023, at age 76. In a statement to ABC News, Somers’ publicist confirmed that she had been fighting cancer for more than two decades.

Following Somers’ death, the Osmonds posted to social media to reflect on their long friendship with the late television star, who, like them, was also a “Dancing With the Stars” alum.

Donny Osmond Recalled Suzanne Somers’ Multiple Guest Appearances on the ‘Donny & Marie Show’

The “Donny and Marie” variety show aired on ABC from 1976 to 1979, and Somers appeared as a guest two times, per her IMDb page. During that time, she was also a star on the ABC sitcom “Three’s Company,” playing Chrissy Snow.

Somers also appeared as a guest on the singing siblings’ self-titled talk show in 1998, where she promoted one of her many wellness books.

In a post to Instagram on October 16, Donny Osmond, 65, shared a throwback clip of one of Somers’ guest spots on “Donny & Marie.” In the clip, Donny and Somers performed a duet to the Al Jarreau song “Rainbow in Your Eyes.”

Donny captioned the post with a message to the late star’s family.

“Suzanne Somers was not only a friend of mine, but I also had the wonderful opportunity of singing with her when she made several guest appearances on the Donny and Marie Show,” he wrote. “My sincerest condolences to her husband Alan, her son Bruce, and the rest of her family.”

Marie Osmond Said There’s an ‘Emptiness’ in Her Heart Following the Death of Her Friend

Marie Osmond also had a special friendship with Somers. In 1982, the two performed for troops aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ranger as part of the TV special, “The Suzanne Somers Special.”

Marie, 64, recalled their military performance in her tribute to Somers.

“When dear friends leave this mortal life, there is an emptiness left in our hearts.🤍,” she wrote. “@suzannesomers was a true friend. So many fond memories… We spent so much time together entertaining the troops and just hanging out and having wonderful conversations. She was pure joy and happiness!”

Like her brother, Marie sent condolences to Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel, and her son. “Till we meet again…. RIP🕊️,” she wrote.

In 2020, Somers talked about her long friendship with the Osmonds. While speaking on “Watch What Happens Live,” she teased that she and Marie had a collaboration in the works.

“I have been talking to Marie… [we have] been talking about doing something together,” Somers told host Andy Cohen. “I love performing in Vegas. If you come there and I’m there go see me.”

In a separate appearance on the Bravo late-night show, Somers was put on the spot when Cohen asked her who she was “fonder” of, Donny or Marie.

“Donny or Marie? Oh, that’s hard,” Somers admitted. “But Donny, I love Donny. No, but I love Marie!”

