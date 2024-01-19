Sharna Burgess Shares Engagement Video For the 1st time

Sharna Burgess got engaged to Brian Austin Green – twice!

In January 2024, the veteran “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer posted a behind-the-scenes look at the ring shopping she did with her fiancé months earlier, as well as a second proposal after she picked out the perfect rock.

In September 2023, Burgess, 38, and Green, 50, confirmed their engagement during an episode of their “Old-ish” podcast. The two share a 1-year-old son, Zane.

Sharna Burgess Picked Out Her Own Ring Before a Proposal Re-Do

In photos and video posted to Instagram nearly four months after announcing her engagement, Burgess gave fans a look at a trip to a Cartier jewelry store where she shopped for rings with a jeweler – after Green had already popped the question. In the clip, the Australian dancer perused several rings, then sipped champagne with Green in another room. Green then laughed as he pulled out the chosen ring and asked Burgess, “Will you spend the rest of your life with me?”

“Yes,” she replied. “This one and the next one and the next one.”

In another clip, Burgess flashed the stunning round-cut ring, then giggled as she gazed at it. In the caption, the mirrorball champion reflected on the special day from months prior.

“Unshared moments from our engagement,” she wrote. “A dream. An afternoon in @cartier being fussed over with champagne and food while I tried on all shapes and sizes and sets. I could barely process it was happening let alone choose from perfect ring after perfect ring. But as soon as she went on my finger I knew… I knew I never wanted to take her off. Yes she is a she. Bright, big, beautiful and classic.”

Burgess added that Green wanted her to choose the perfect ring for herself, hence the shopping trip to Cartier. “I love that Bri allowed me to choose, to play and to discover what my dream ring was,” she shared. “And that experience together!?! Him proposing again in Cartier with my dream ring… don’t pinch me 🥹 A highlight of my life and our life together.”

Burgess also thanked her jeweler for helping her find her dream engagement ring.

Several “Dancing With the Stars” dancers reacted to the post with comments and heart emoji.

“What a beautiful moment! Enjoy every second. Love you both ❤️,” wrote pal Cheryl Burke.

“Ughhhhhhhh I love seeing these😍😍😍,” added Peta Murgatroyd.

“Love this babe ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Emma Slater.

Brian Austin Green Originally Proposed to Sharna During His Birthday Party

Green originally proposed to Burgess during his own surprise early birthday party in June 2023. On “Old-ish,” he stated that he told Burgess had to show her something upstairs even though they still had guests in their house. Green called in his three sons from his marriage to Megan Fox, and his youngest son Journey arrived holding a Cartier box. The “Beverly Hills 90210” alum then asked Burgess, “Will you spend the rest of your life with us?”

Green explained that at home with the kids felt like “the perfect place” to propose. “I had this idea in my head that I wanted the kids to be a part of it, because they’re a part of everything,” he said. He added that Burgess “never saw” his impromptu proposal coming,

Three months later, the couple posted to Instagram to show fans Burgess’ ring-clad hand—and picture-perfect manicure— atop the rest of the family’s hands. “Our latest chapter 🥹,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum wrote.

