Mark Ballas Returns to Instagram With Big Family News

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro and season 31 Mirrorball champ Mark Ballas is going to be a dad.

On June 26, 2023, Ballas shared an Instagram Reel that was an update on what he and wife BC Jean have been up to.

“Lately, we’ve been making new music, making birthday wishes. Went to Disneyland. Made more music stuff. Turned off our phones & went to the beach. Car rides with our best mate. Bobba [sic] tea. Made more music,” Ballas wrote in captions on his video before adding, “Also, we’ve been making a tiny human.”

This marks Ballas’ first Instagram post since March 8, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mark Ballas’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pals Congratulated Him & BC Jean on Instagram

Ballas and his wife received tons of congratulatory messages, many coming in from the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

“I’ve been waiting to see this!! THE BEST THING EVER!! This is such a you announcement btw hahaha love and miss you guys, can’t wait to see all 3 of you soon!!!!! And Hendrix obvs,” ballroom pro Emma Slater wrote.

“Love you bro!!! So happy for you and BC!!! The squad is growing,” Val Chmerkovskiy — who became a dad for the first time in January 2023 — added.

“So so so happy for you both!!! The best news xxxxx love you guys,” newly minted mom of two Peta Murgatroyd said.

“Kita can’t wait to meet her soon to be bestie,” Daniella Karagach’s comment read. She and Pasha Pashkov welcomed a daughter named Nikita in May 2023.

Ballas and BC Jean tied the knot in 2016. According to Us Weekly, the duo exchanged vows in front of family and friends at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California.

Mark Ballas Is Retiring From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

After an impressive run on the dance competition show, Ballas is hanging up his ballroom shoes — at least when it comes to “Dancing With the Stars.”

Months after his season 31 Mirrorball Trophy win with partner Charli D’Amelio, Ballas’ retirement was confirmed by E! News. The outlet reports that Ballas made the announcement during a DWTS Live tour show in Las Vegas in March 2023.

“I’ve done 20 seasons now. I started this journey when I was 21, 22 and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans—you guys are the best fans,” he told the crowd.

“My mom is here tonight, my dad is here tonight, my wife is here tonight, my wife’s mom and dad are here tonight. I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance,” he added.

After his performance, Ballas took a minute to thank his fans.

“Thank you guys for a lifetime of memories. I appreciate it. I’m not saying this is the end. This is just the last time I’ll be dancing with a partner,” he said.

Ballas has won three Mirrorballs over the course of his career on “Dancing With the Stars.” He won season 6 with Kristi Yamaguchi, with Shawn Johnson in season 8, and with D’Amelio in season 31.

