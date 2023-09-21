DWTS Season 32 Contender ‘Walked Out’ of Rehearsal

Just days before the scheduled debut of “Dancing with the Stars” season 32, one contestant has just announced he is stepping back from the competition.

Actor and comedian Matt Walsh is partnered with DWTS professional dancer Koko Iwasaki for season 32. Walsh is known for his work in television shows such as “Veep” and “Reno 911!” as well as movies such as “The Hangover” and “Into the Storm,” details his IMDb page. He also has a number of writing credits to his name and is a member of the Writers Guild of America.

The WGA is currently striking, and as Deadline detailed on September 20, they have started picketing “Dancing with the Stars.” This has led to Walsh making a significant decision regarding his participation in season 32.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matt Walsh Walked out of a Rehearsal

On September 21, Walsh took to his Instagram Stories to share a statement about his participation in season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars.” He explained, “I am taking a pause from Dancing with the Stars until an agreement is made with the WGA.”

Walsh continued, “I was excited to join the show and did so under the impression that it was not a WGA show and fell under a different agreement.”

As Variety detailed, “Dancing with the Stars” does usually have one WGA writer, thus it is a show impacted by the WGA strike. The Screen Actors Guild is on strike as well, but there is a “Network Code” agreement that means “Dancing with the Stars” is excluded from the current strike.

In recent days, buzz over the WGA strike impacting the September 26 premiere of “Dancing with the Stars” started gaining traction. Until now, show insiders insisted the premiere would happen as scheduled.

Now, however, sources have told Variety some participants are struggling with the idea of participating while the strike continues. Walsh is the first to make an official announcement about stepping back from “Dancing with the Stars,” but fans suspect he may not be the last.

Many DWTS Fans Support Walsh & Worry About Additional Changes

In his Instagram Story announcement, Walsh explained, “This morning when I was informed by my union, the WGA, that it is considered struck work I walked out of my rehearsal.” He added, “I have been and will always stand with my union members of the WGA, SAG and DGA. Beyond our union artists, I am sensitive to the many people impacted by the strike.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant wrote that he hopes “for a speedy and fair resolution, and to one day work again with all the wonderful people I met at DWTS who tolerated my dancing.” While he noted he was “taking a pause” from participating, the final portion of his statement would seem to have a sense of finality to it.

The “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit immediately had people buzzing about how this has been handled. Quite a few fans on Reddit wondered which other season 32 contestants might follow Walsh’s lead.

“I hate that the info wasn’t fully disclosed to him. Now it makes me wonder about Alyson,” one Redditor noted. “Alyson” references Alyson Hannigan, who is slated to dance with pro Sasha Farber.

Deadline pointed out that the WGA has specifically targeted Hannigan, Walsh, and fellow contestant Mira Sorvino as they started picketing “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsals.

While Hannigan is a member of SAG-AFTRA, but not WGA, one Redditor pointed out, “SAG-AFTRA is standing in solidarity with WGA, which historically unions do, so they’re asking folks like Alyson, Mira, Derek [Hough], Alfonso [Ribeiro] to not cross their picket line.”

“Bummer, I was really looking forward to this team, but he’s doing the right thing,” read another Redditor’s comment regarding Walsh’s decision.