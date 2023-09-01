Sasha Farber Shows Up to Support Emma Slater Amid Divorce Proceedings

Sasha Farber is proving that he loves and supports Emma Slater even though the two decided to end their marriage. The “Dancing With the Stars” pros were together in Los Angeles, with some other familiar faces, where Slater took on her new role as the host of the show “Hollywood After Dark.”

In mid-August 2023, DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko shared a group photo on his Instagram Stories while out at an event related to the show. Pasha Pashkov, Sharna Burgess, and Artem Chigvintsev joined Savchenko and Farber for a group pic. Someone later shared the snap on Reddit.

In March 2023, a press release confirmed that Slater would be hosting the new show, which will feature a group of celebrities mingling at a Hollywood nightclub for an unscripted reality-type show.

“The VIP guest list is limited to between 35 and 50 people, who will be welcomed into a private Hollywood venue to dine on specialty fare surrounded by impromptu musical acts and entertainment from various stages,” the presser reads.

Emma Slater Also Hosted the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Live Tour

This isn’t Slater’s first time hosting a show as she was tapped to host the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour in 2023.

“Hosting is such a big passion for me and has been for a long time. I can’t wait to be doing more in the near future and I’m excited to dive into some of the opportunities I have coming up! I’m truly so excited!!” Slater said in an Instagram post uploaded on March 1, 2023.

Slater also performed during the tour — and had a number with Farber. In an interview with Nick Viall on his podcast “The Viall Files,” Slater opened up about the split in depth for the first time and admitted that there’s still a lot of love between her and her ex-husband.

“It isn’t even really that the love is not there, it’s actually not that at all. We’re just potentially in two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go and we still have that,” she said on the August 15, 2023, episode.

Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Still Work Together Despite Their Split

Slater and Farber got married in March 2018. Rumors about their split started circulating in early 2022. In August 2022, People magazine confirmed the two had split. Slater filed for divorce six months later, ABC News reported.

Slater and Farber are still able to work together despite choosing to end their romantic relationship. Aside from dancing together on tour, the two were each other’s number one cheerleaders on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” as evidenced on the live shows — and on social media.

And, in July 2023, the two were together for the “Celebrity Week” portion of Dance the World, which was held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The two were on-hand to teach classes, judge competitions, and spend time with dance students from all walks of life. Both Slater and Farber shared photos and videos of Dance the World on their respective social media accounts.

