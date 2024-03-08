DWTS Alum Welcomes 3rd Lookalike Baby

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum has an expanded family situation.

On March 6, 2024, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star-turned-DWTS season 11 contestant Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren welcomed their third baby.

One day later, the MTV stars shared a photo to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter, Luna Lucia Sorrentino.

And while the baby is brand new, fans couldn’t get over how much she looks like her older siblings—who aren’t all that much older than her. The Sorrentinos welcomed their first child together, son Romeo Reign, on May 26, 2021. On January 27, 2023, baby girl Mia was born.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Birth of Baby Luna

In their Instagram announcement, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino shared a slideshow of photos to announce their daughter’s birth. In the first photo, Mike posed next to his wife as she held their new daughter while sitting in a chair in her hospital room. The baby girl was swaddled in pink with a bow in her hair.

The next snap featured the newborn in her bassinet, wrapped in a pink blanket with her name on it. Next, the proud papa donned blue scrubs for a photo taken in the delivery room. There were also two pics of the parents in the hallway of the hospital outside of the ER.

“Gym Tan Situation Family of 5 ‼️” Sorrentino captioned the post. “We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family. Luna Lucia Sorrentino 🌙 born March 6th 2024 at 3:49pm weighing in at 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length. 3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn’t have it any other way 🍼”

Several “Jersey Shore” co-stars reacted to the news.

“Let’s go 3 club!!! So so happy for you both!!!! 💕💕,” wrote co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

“Full house!!!! Congrats Mike And Lauren’s!!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌,” wrote pal DJ Pauly DelVecchio.

“Congratulations guys! She’s beautiful 🥲🎀🛍️,” wrote Nikki Hall.

“Anotha one !!!!!” added Vinny Guadagnino.

Co-star Jenni Farley also offered congratulations.

Other fans remarked on how baby Luna looks exactly like her siblings Romeo and Mia, who, in turn, are practically clones of their famous dad.

“You keep birthing the same face 😭,” one fan wrote.

“I thought that was their last daughter. They look the same!!! “ another agreed.

“Copy and paste, copy and paste, and repeat…,” a third fan chimed in.

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Previously Said 3 is Their ‘Magic Number’

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino announced the pregnancy last fall and did a gender reveal in November 2023. At the time, they posed for a family photo in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, and added a pink footprint emoji to the bottom corner.

“SO EXCITED WE’RE HAVING A LITTLE GIRL !!! MARCH 2024 💕 🇮🇹.,” the reality TV couple wrote.

In August 2023, Mike Sorrentino faked fans out when he told Hollywood Life that two toddlers was enough for the time being. His wife was pregnant at the time, but the couple waited another month to spill the beans.

“We’re having fun right now being mom and dad and trying to balance two,” Sorrentino said at the time. “The door’s always open for number three in the future. Our magic number was always three,” he added.

