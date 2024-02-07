DWTS Alum Shares Video of Terrifying Moment With His Son

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino went into superhero mode by saving the life of his son, Romeo. In February 2024, the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star posted Ring camera footage of him saving his son from choking.

Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, are parents to Romeo, 2, and Mia Bella, 1. A third child, a baby girl, is due in March 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mike Sorrentino & His Wife Remained Calm as They Saved Their Son From Choking

In home surveillance video shared to his Instagram page, Sorrentino and his wife sat at their dinner table with Romeo and their two toddlers and a female friend. As they ate a pasta dinner, Romeo began to choke on his food. “What happened? Is it stuck?” Lauren asked her son. “Oh, he’s choking, he’s choking.”

Once they realized Romeo was choking, Sorrentino grabbed his son from his chair and slapped his back to dislodge the food. Lauren calmly walked over to the island to grab a choking rescue device to use on her son.

“As long as he’s making noise, he’s not choking,” she said as she used the gadget. Once the food was out of Romeo’s throat he began to cry. “Come here,” Lauren said as she held her little boy. “You just got a gnocchi stuck in your throat.”

Sorrentino captioned the video to tell his 3.4 million Instagram followers: “THE SCARIEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES‼️”

“It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi!! He hunched over and wasn’t breathing,” the MTV star shared. “I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life.”

Sorrentino added that he is “so grateful” that the situation did not end in catastrophe. “It’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon,” he wrote.

Sorrentino also replied to tell fans that his wife used the DeChoker anti-choking device to save Romeo.

Fans and friends reacted to the terrifying post.

“So scary! Poor Romeo! You guys are wonderful parents,” wrote pal Nicole ‘Snooki” Polizzi.

“Thank goodness everything is okay,” Jenni Farley wrote, adding a series of praying hand emoji.

“Omg my heart, so glad he’s okay! ❤️,” added co-star Sammi Giancola.

Mike Sorrentino Previously Talked About His Son’s Love of Pasta

While gnocchi won’t be on the menu for Romeo anytime soon, his famous dad once shared how much he loves Italian food. Speaking with The Bump in July 2023, Sorrentino talked about his young family’s Sunday tradition of ordering Italian food every weekend.

“Sunday around here is tradition,” he said.”I’ll go to the local Italian store every Sunday, and I’ll get the finest they have to offer—everything from chicken cutlets to about three to four different types of pasta. Romeo, our eldest, who’s almost 2 years old, he loves cavatelli and broccoli! So we’ll put it all on the table, and we’ll just eat pretty much all day long.”

The dad of two also admitted that before Romeo was born he had never held a baby before and had never changed a diaper.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess Shares Engagement Video for the 1st Time