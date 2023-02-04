DWTS Alum’s Son Covered in Blood After Being ‘Attacked’

The son of former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Priscilla Presley was “attacked” by a camel while visiting an animal sanctuary in California, he said during an Instagram Live on February 3, 2023.

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia was feeding the animal when it bit him on December 28, 2022.

“When I ran out of food, it bit me by the hand and lifted me up almost off my feet. It then dropped me on the ground and pounced. While it was pouncing on me, it literally got my whole head in its mouth and bit me,” Garcia told People magazine before sharing the news on Instagram. He said that a dog ended up coming to his rescue, barking and going after the camel, which ultimately saved Garcia’s life.

“Pretty wild stuff,” he said during his Instagram Live when someone else asked him about the attack. “It’s true,” he said when someone else asked him if it really happened. He went on to tell the whole story of what happened.

“It’s kind of like the opposite of the straw that broke the camel’s back,” he joked. “My God, there was blood everywhere,” he added. He shared two photos from the incident, including one of himself covered in blood and another of several staples in his head.

Priscilla Presley Watched as Her Son Was Attacked

Presley was with her only son when he was attacked by the camel. “She was traumatized,” Garcia told People magazine, adding that his mom was “freaking out.”

The incident happened days before Garcia’s half-sister — Presley’s only daughter — Lisa Marie Presley died. On January 12, 2023, TMZ reported that Lisa Marie Presley was found unresponsive inside her Calabasas home. She was rushed to the hospital where she was put on a ventilator.

Hours later, Priscilla Presley released a statement confirming that Lisa Marie Presley had died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley told People magazine. Lisa Marie Presley’s death came just two years after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide. Priscilla Presley also mourned the loss of her ex-husband Elvis Presley, who died suddenly in 1977 at the age of 42.

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia Said Lisa Marie Presley’s Death Is ‘Still so Surreal’

In another article published by People, Garcia opened up about his life and talked briefly about his sister’s death, calling it “surreal.” He told the outlet that he’s doing whatever he can to be there for his mom during this challenging time. And, as far as Lisa Marie Presley’s kids go, he said that her oldest daughter, Riley Keough, is really stepping into a bigger role with her younger sisters.

“Riley has been so good with the twins,” he shared. Lisa Marie Presley shared daughter Riley Keough with her ex, Danny Keough (they also had son Benjamin Keough). Lisa Marie Presley is also survived be 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood. Their father is Michael Lockwood.

As far as his camel attack goes, Garcia seems to realize how lucky he is to have survived, especially given what happened to his sister just days later.

“I mean, I was happy I survived before, but now it’s like, thank God I survived. My mom would’ve lost two kids in two weeks,” Garcia told People.

