DWTS Alum’s Newly Rekindled Romance Has Fans Ecstatic

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Nelly, 49, has officially rekindled his romance with R&B superstar, Ashanti, 43.

The first started dating in 2003 and split about 10 years later, per People magazine. In 2023, however, the two started hanging out again and are said to be in love once more. The on-again couple spent New Year’s Eve apart from one another, but fans were overjoyed when Ashanti appeared on Nelly’s Instagram Live. He was filming on live while out at a club and eventually patched his on-again girlfriend in.

“You look good, Mama. Happy New Year, baby,” he told her, according to People.

“Thank you, baby!” Ashanti replied. A short while later, the two interacted again.

“I love you, Ma!” Nelly said, and she responded, “I love you too, baby!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Sweet Interaction on Instagram

Longtime fans of Nelly and Ashanti really loved seeing the two interact with one another and thought that their public expressions of love were super sweet. Nelly shared a video on his Instagram feed and the comments from fans have been piling up ever since.

“What I love is he is in the club FaceTime/video chatting with his fiancée. She knows that there’s women around him, but she ain’t trippin. She’s partyin’ with them. This is a relationship that trust each other. Kudos to finding peace in each other, in the industry of naysayers,” one person wrote.

“This was so beautiful how your face instantly lit up and started cheesing, what a great way to begin the New Year then the end had everyone smiling and thankful we were able to witness. Bless your family and union in 2024,” someone else added.

“It’s Nellys hand gesture on his chest at the end… symbolizing Ashanti is his heart ♥️… I’ve watched this video over and over,” a third comment read.

“Ashanti is definitely the ‘piece of the puzzle you were missing’ Nelly!!! LORD, continue ordering his steps…. SHE MAKES HIS HEART HAPPY….TRUE LOVE,” a fourth Instagram user said.

There Have Been Reports That Nelly & Ashanti Are Expecting a Baby Together

Nelly and Ashanti seem to be more in love than ever before and some outlets have reported that the two are ready to start a family together.

According to a fan video first shared by TMZ, the couple previously hinted that there was a baby on the way. During an appearance at the 11th Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis, there seemed to be a clear indication that Ashanti is pregnant; The singer placed her hands on her stomach and Nelly did the same.

A short while later, a source confirmed the baby news to Us Weekly.

“Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” the source told the outlet. Ashanti doesn’t have any children of her own while Nelly is a father of two.

Heavy previously reached out to a rep for Nelly for comment, but did not hear back.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Bindi Irwin Says Her Life Has Completely Changed