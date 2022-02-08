Nelly Posts Intimate Video on His Instagram Stories by Mistake

Nelly is trending on social media after he posted an intimate video and then quickly deleted in. The upload occurred on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The video was about a full minute long.

It appears as though the rapper, who has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, is in the video, which shows a woman giving a man oral sex. The man’s face was not visible in the video, which appeared to be taken with a camera phone held by the male involved in the sexual act.

There was no description with the video, nor did Nelly post anything after taking the video down. The woman in the video has not been identified.

Heavy has reached out to Nelly’s rep for comment and has not yet heard back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nelly Was Giving an Interview When the Post Was Uploaded, According to Barstool Sports

You can see the exact moment Nelly realized his sextape was going viral during his interview with @KFCradio today @KFCBarstool @FeitsBarstool pic.twitter.com/MULRueVQDo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 8, 2022

People Quickly Took to Twitter to Discuss the Video They Saw on Nelly’s Instagram Stories

It didn’t take long for Nelly to delete the racy video, but several people saw it, and some people even recorded it and posted it on other sites. Several people took to Twitter to react to the video, and to post memes and jokes about it.

“Ohh snap! it looks like #Nelly accidentally posted a lil video to his Instagram story,” one person tweeted.

“Never thought I would see Nelly getting **** down my timeline,” another tweet read.

“I didn’t expect to see Nelly’s **** this year,” a third person wrote.

“I was gonna say. Nelly gotta be 40+. A lot of these celebs don’t know how to work Instagram… It could be a mistake,” someone else commented.