‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke is ‘Nervous’ to Compete Sober

Cheryl Burke is one of the most popular professional dancers on season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” but that doesn’t mean that she’s not nervous about competing on national television once again.

Burke is paired for season 30 with fitness guru and Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby. Together during the first episode of the season, they performed a Tango to “Physical” by Dua Lipa.

“How amazing was @codyrigsby?! So proud of you and know it’s only going to get better #boocrew #dwts30,” Burke wrote on Instagram following the premiere.

Before that, though, she opened up about how she was feeling about season 30 overall.

Burke Says She Was ‘Nervous’ About Competing Sober

Burke has been open with fans about her journey to sobriety, and she opened up once again about it when she talked about how she was feeling for season 30.

“I’m Nervous for ‘DWTS’… Confession time – this may be my 24th time doing #dwts and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves. Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough,” she captioned the video.

She added, “Just wanted to be honest with you all because I know sometimes it can look like this stuff is easy for us, but that wouldn’t be real. That being said, I love my partner and love all of you so it’s going to be a great night. Thanks for always supporting and get those voting fingers ready for tonight!”

She said during the video that she was feeling nervous and insecure.

“This whole process – I am so clear headed,” Burke shared. “I am really, honestly grateful for this opportunity. But to say I don’t have these insecurities, my body dysmorphia, my feeling of wanting to throw up or finding the nearest exit, [that] is definitely a lie.”

Burke Loves Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Partner

Burke shared that she adores her partner for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30.

“So excited to finally reveal my partner @codyrigsby!!” she wrote. “Tonight was unreal, thank you guys for all of the support – we are just getting started and we can’t do it without our #boocrew!”

Here are the scores given by the judges for premiere night, from high to low:

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: 29 out of 40

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: 28 out of 40

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko: 27 out of 40

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong: 26 out of 40

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: 26 out of 40

Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov: 25 out of 40

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: 25 out of 40

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: 24 out of 40

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold: 24 out of 40

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess: 24 out of 40

Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Witney Carson: 24 out of 40

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: 22 out of 40

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: 21 out of 40

Martin Kove and Britt Stewart: 13 out of 40

The first elimination will take place at the end of the second episode of the season, and it will be based on both scores and votes from the first two weeks of the competition. That likely means that Rigsby and Burke are safe for at least the next week of the competition, barring anything crazy happening in the second week.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern daylight time on ABC.

